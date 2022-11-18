#spacekaren

Elon Musk, a.k.a. Space Karen, might want to stay off his own social media platform today

Since taking over Twitter less than a month ago, Elon Musk has somehow managed to turn the world’s largest social media platform into the world’s biggest dumpster fire in a matter of weeks.

Between the abrupt policy changes, mass employee resignations, layoffs, and awkward rehires, users quitting in droves, not to mention advertisers running for the hills and aaaaall the bad press the company has been receiving, the future of the little blue bird appears uncertain.

Then there’s the issue of Musk’s reputation, which is what this whole thing was all about from the very beginning. Taking over the company was supposed to be a flex of his money/power/ego. Instead, he’s become a bigger laughingstock than ever before, as evidenced by his new nickname…

#SpaceKaren, which is a reference to Musk’s outer space vanity project, SpaceX, has been trending on Twitter all morning, ever since scorned employees projected a string of insults directed at the billionaire CEO onto Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters last night.

A long list of monikers, including “apartheid profiteer” (eek!), “bankruptcy baby” (ouch!), “mediocre manchild” (haha), and “worthless billionaire” (where’s the lie?), was projected against the side of the building. But “space Karen” was the clear hit.

Given the response to the whole thing, we’d say the 51-year-old father of 10 (nine if you don’t include his trans daughter who disowned him for being a transphobic POS) might want to stay off his own platform today.

Here’s what folx are saying…

