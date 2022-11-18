Elon Musk, a.k.a. Space Karen, might want to stay off his own social media platform today

Since taking over Twitter less than a month ago, Elon Musk has somehow managed to turn the world’s largest social media platform into the world’s biggest dumpster fire in a matter of weeks.

Between the abrupt policy changes, mass employee resignations, layoffs, and awkward rehires, users quitting in droves, not to mention advertisers running for the hills and aaaaall the bad press the company has been receiving, the future of the little blue bird appears uncertain.

Then there’s the issue of Musk’s reputation, which is what this whole thing was all about from the very beginning. Taking over the company was supposed to be a flex of his money/power/ego. Instead, he’s become a bigger laughingstock than ever before, as evidenced by his new nickname…

SPACE KAREN! 😆 pic.twitter.com/iYoH6Fvjw9 — Muskrat McRatfu*ker needs to resign as CEO  (@christoq) November 18, 2022

#SpaceKaren, which is a reference to Musk’s outer space vanity project, SpaceX, has been trending on Twitter all morning, ever since scorned employees projected a string of insults directed at the billionaire CEO onto Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters last night.

A long list of monikers, including “apartheid profiteer” (eek!), “bankruptcy baby” (ouch!), “mediocre manchild” (haha), and “worthless billionaire” (where’s the lie?), was projected against the side of the building. But “space Karen” was the clear hit.

Twitter's San Francisco headquarters has gone hardcore tonight. #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/DoG5pDD4AD — Muskrat McRatfu*ker needs to resign as CEO ? (@christoq) November 18, 2022

Given the response to the whole thing, we’d say the 51-year-old father of 10 (nine if you don’t include his trans daughter who disowned him for being a transphobic POS) might want to stay off his own platform today.

Here’s what folx are saying…

Just when you thought you couldn’t Karen less, Space Karen took flight. pic.twitter.com/Rxh6fHRJnN — GSG the Original (@GSGtheOriginal) November 18, 2022

From this day forward, Elon Musk will forever be known as… Space Karen. ?? — Ryan Pinesworth™? (@RyanPinesworth) November 18, 2022

it is funny to imagine elon musk somewhere very upset because people call him "space karen" — ashley ray (@theashleyray) November 18, 2022

Space Karen went so hardcore tonight he locked himself out of his own building and had to call a guy he had just fired to let him back in. — Smite ?? (@7Veritas4) November 18, 2022

Twitter survived the Arab spring and being an ISIS recruitment tool but is disintegrating in weeks under Space Karen — The Serfs (@theserfstv) November 12, 2022

Space Karen 😂 pic.twitter.com/UNiXqv8mKX — Iggy (Carolyn from Maryland’s parody rock) (@morbidcuriosit9) November 18, 2022

They called Elon Musk a Space Karen. I’m dead. — Jason Jermaine (@theoysterpapi) November 18, 2022

One Karen on Twitter–Dr. Karen James, an environmental geneticist from Maine–didn’t appreciate Musk co-opting her nickname…

I was space Karen first, dammit. pic.twitter.com/UvNw3UyhbW — Dr. Karen James (@kejames) November 18, 2022

