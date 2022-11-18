Elon Musk, a.k.a. Space Karen, might want to stay off his own social media platform today

Since taking over Twitter less than a month ago, Elon Musk has somehow managed to turn the world’s largest social media platform into the world’s biggest dumpster fire in a matter of weeks.
Between the abrupt policy changes, mass employee resignations, layoffs, and awkward rehires, users quitting in droves, not to mention advertisers running for the hills and aaaaall the bad press the company has been receiving, the future of the little blue bird appears uncertain.
Then there’s the issue of Musk’s reputation, which is what this whole thing was all about from the very beginning. Taking over the company was supposed to be a flex of his money/power/ego. Instead, he’s become a bigger laughingstock than ever before, as evidenced by his new nickname…
SPACE KAREN! 😆 pic.twitter.com/iYoH6Fvjw9
— Muskrat McRatfu*ker needs to resign as CEO (@christoq) November 18, 2022
#SpaceKaren, which is a reference to Musk’s outer space vanity project, SpaceX, has been trending on Twitter all morning, ever since scorned employees projected a string of insults directed at the billionaire CEO onto Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters last night.
A long list of monikers, including “apartheid profiteer” (eek!), “bankruptcy baby” (ouch!), “mediocre manchild” (haha), and “worthless billionaire” (where’s the lie?), was projected against the side of the building. But “space Karen” was the clear hit.
Twitter's San Francisco headquarters has gone hardcore tonight. #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/DoG5pDD4AD
— Muskrat McRatfu*ker needs to resign as CEO ? (@christoq) November 18, 2022
Given the response to the whole thing, we’d say the 51-year-old father of 10 (nine if you don’t include his trans daughter who disowned him for being a transphobic POS) might want to stay off his own platform today.
Here’s what folx are saying…
Just when you thought you couldn’t Karen less, Space Karen took flight. pic.twitter.com/Rxh6fHRJnN
— GSG the Original (@GSGtheOriginal) November 18, 2022
From this day forward, Elon Musk will forever be known as…
Space Karen. ??
— Ryan Pinesworth™? (@RyanPinesworth) November 18, 2022
Space Karen pic.twitter.com/4q3gldF6Wq
— The Meme-Industrial Complex (@MemeIndustrial) November 18, 2022
it is funny to imagine elon musk somewhere very upset because people call him "space karen"
— ashley ray (@theashleyray) November 18, 2022
Presenting… the one, the only, Space Karen pic.twitter.com/kX7wR6wNIn
— Kaylan_TX💙 (@Kaylan_TX) November 18, 2022
Space Karen went so hardcore tonight he locked himself out of his own building and had to call a guy he had just fired to let him back in.
— Smite ?? (@7Veritas4) November 18, 2022
Space Karen you say??
Meme/art by @DickiePena pic.twitter.com/zqD0vHKPzr
— Tales & Typos (@kathrynresister) November 18, 2022
Twitter survived the Arab spring and being an ISIS recruitment tool but is disintegrating in weeks under Space Karen
— The Serfs (@theserfstv) November 12, 2022
Space Karen 😂 pic.twitter.com/UNiXqv8mKX
— Iggy (Carolyn from Maryland’s parody rock) (@morbidcuriosit9) November 18, 2022
They called Elon Musk a Space Karen.
I’m dead.
— Jason Jermaine (@theoysterpapi) November 18, 2022
One Karen on Twitter–Dr. Karen James, an environmental geneticist from Maine–didn’t appreciate Musk co-opting her nickname…
I was space Karen first, dammit. pic.twitter.com/UvNw3UyhbW
— Dr. Karen James (@kejames) November 18, 2022
4 Comments
preppyesque
This is hilarious
SFMike
We’re all just tired of our always complaining billionaire “betters” and their never ending war to completely control us and our finances.
Fahd
Can the disappearance of Twitter from the social network market be far off? All that money down the drain. It is about time that social media platforms be more closely regulated anyway.
For me, he seems like an addict, but that’s never mentioned. Maybe it’s like Tr*mp’s “hair” – a taboo subject for the mainstream media.
Musk’s latest shenanigans must be hurting Tesla too. Who’d buy one now? No doubt there are an increasing number of shareholder lawsuits in his future.
I’d say start a big foundation, put what’s left in trust, and retire to a life on a huge yacht or on your own island. Would anyone miss him?
JTex
I’m dead.