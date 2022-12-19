Elon Musk might want to stay off Twitter today–or maybe forever?

Just a week after getting booed offstage at a Dave Chappelle show, the world’s former richest man is getting booed off his own app.

The arrogant emerald heir rolled the dice this week with a Twitter poll posing the question, “Should I step down as head of Twitter?”

The poll blew up quicker than one of his rickety cars, racking up seventeen and a half million votes.

Over ten million of those votes, 57.5%, told Elon to take a hike:

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

As Musk himself famously half-quoted, “Vox populi, vox Dei.”

Musk’s popularity has been waning even more since he starting taking aim at the queer community unprompted, slamming “pronouns” and perpetuating harmful misconceptions about trans healthcare.

His Twitter takeover hasn’t gone over very well either, clearly. From his reckless firing of top officials at the company and his implementation of a crunch-time work culture to his verification badge/Twitter Blue snafu and recent threat to make tweets 4000 characters long, it’s been one chaotic half-cocked idea after another.

He even reinstated Trump’s Twitter account recently — a move which the former embarrassment-in-chief loudly refused, opting to stay on his own Truth Social app. A butthurt Elon then made linking to other social media sites, including Truth Social, a suspendable offense on Twitter.

His desperate attempt at locking the app’s doors sparked immediate backlash. Folks brought up his own tweet from earlier this year where he asked, “Which side needs to build a wall to keep people from escaping? That’s the bad one!”

Elon followed up this shoddy policy announcement by promising not to do it again without asking:

Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

His aforementioned “do you still like me?” poll was posted literally three minutes after the above tweet.

The poll may well have been an attempt to get on top of a predetermined departure, which has been rumored since at least November.

Whether a ploy or a genuine poll, the people have spoken and they want Musk gone. He himself promised that he would “abide by the results of this poll,” and we all know a billionaire wouldn’t lie!

In a pair of faux-ominous followup tweets, Musk cautioned about letting him go.

“As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it,” he writes. “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor.”

If that’s true, it’s only because he fired anyone qualified.