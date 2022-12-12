Elon Musk: “Neither good nor kind” to force your pronouns on others who didn’t ask

Elon Musk has slammed people for stating their pronouns without being asked for them.
The new Twitter owner’s criticism began yesterday when he appeared to mock pronoun use.
Musk tweeted yesterday, “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.”
My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022
Dr. Anthony Fauci is, of course, the leading advisor to the US government concerning Covid and other infectious diseases. Some have criticized his advice, with many in the MAGA wing of the Republican Party calling for him to be investigated and prosecuted.
Musk posted another tweet with a meme showing Fauci whispering into the ear of President Biden, asking for another lockdown.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022
Among those to applaud Musk’s pronoun tweet was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. She said, “I affirm your pronouns, Elon.”
I affirm your pronouns Elon.
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 11, 2022
Greene had her personal Twitter account barred last year for spreading Covid misinformation. She recently had it reinstated, following Musk’s takeover of the platform. Greene has frequently spoken out against trans rights.
Musk’s tweet about Fauci prompted a swift backlash from many others.
Gay Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) said, “Elon Musk wants to criminalize Anthony Fauci because he disagrees with him. Elon is no champion of free speech.”
Elon Musk wants to criminalize Anthony Fauci because he disagrees with him.
Elon is no champion of free speech. pic.twitter.com/2UlWmvQR6n
— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) December 11, 2022
Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MINN.) said, “It’s America. You can select any pronouns you damn well please. But Anthony Fauci has likely saved more human lives than any living person in the world. Shame on you.”
It’s America. You can select any pronouns you damn well please. But Anthony Fauci has likely saved more human lives than any living person in the world. Shame on you. pic.twitter.com/NbQks9Tohn
— Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) December 11, 2022
My pronouns are he/him. And I want to thank Dr. Fauci for his long service.
Be on the right and respectful side of things. It’s better for your own soul, and better for others.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 11, 2022
“Forcing pronouns upon others”
Another person to respond was former astronaut, Scott Kelly. He said, “Elon, please don’t mock and promote hate toward already marginalized and at-risk-of-violence members of the #LGBTQ+ community. They are real people with real feelings. Furthermore, Dr. Fauci is a dedicated public servant whose sole motivation was saving lives.”
This prompted a direct response from Musk. The tech billionaire replied, “I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone. As for Fauci, he lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome imo.”
I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone.
As for Fauci, he lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome imo.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022
Musk’s tweet has provoked a swift reaction. It’s been liked almost half a million times at the time of writing. However, many commentators criticized his viewpoint.
“Forcing your pronouns upon others” – what the frack does this even mean?
Nobody is forcing anything on anyone. Respecting people’s choice of pronouns is just a nice thing to do. It costs you nothing and shows respect for your fellow humans. Nobody is “ostracized” by this.
— Brandon Paddock (@BrandonLive) December 12, 2022
Others disputed Musk’s aattitude toward Fauci.
You do realize that Anthony Fauci does not personally choose whose grant applications get funded, right? There’s a whole process, with two levels of review, a study section consisting of expert scientists to score the grants and then a council to prioritize which ones are funded.
— David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) December 12, 2022
Musk and his trans child
Elon Musk has a trans child who legally applied earlier this year to change their name and gender recognition from male to female. In the same court documents, the 18-year-old also stated they no longer want to “live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”
This is not the first time Musk has commented on pronouns. He previously tweeted, “Pronouns suck” in July 2020.
Since Musk took over Twitter, the platform has been plagued with controversies. Not only did he get rid of half of the workforce and reinstate many banned accounts, but he’s also introduced a paid-for blue tick “verified” system. He’s also shared previously secret data from the Twitter vaults about what stories were amplified and which were effectively killed.
Many users have reported coming across a greater amount of hateful comments and misinformation on the platform.
Over the weekend, Elton John became the latest celebrity to say he was quitting Twitter.
“All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together,” tweeted John. “Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.
“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”
Musk responded personally, saying he hoped the ‘Rocket Man’ singer returned.
I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about?
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022
Bosch
Musk is not a virologist, nor does he understand how to run a social media platform.
“Half of being smart is knowing what you are dumb about.” – Solomon Short
I wish I’d known sooner that getting hair plugs can motivate crowds of incels to suck your d…
Man About Town
Nothin’ says lovin’ like a billionaire with the emotional maturity of a toddler.
Chrisk
Since the owner of the company has gone full on Maga QAnon I wonder how tesla owners feel? It’s not like the Trump crowd can afford his crap.
RIGay
My thoughts, exactly. I feel like the Red Hat has been replaced with a “T”…
still_onthemark
If you work in certain fields, especially academia or nonprofits, you would of course be “ostracized” and maybe fired for using the wrong pronouns on purpose. Even some Fortune 500 companies might discipline someone who did that nowadays. It’s silly to pretend nothing EVER happens, like some of these tweets do.
If Queerty got a new hire who intentionally started using wrong pronouns, would Queerty take no action? Not even ostracization? Really? If you believe that, I have some horse de-wormer to sell you.
At any rate, I’ve quit Twitter – Elon’s anti-Fauci mania being the last straw for me. Elon and Tesla should have been prosecuted for breaking Calif. law on several occasions during the pandemic. He’s done a remarkably thorough job killing Twitter in only a month and a half.
DBMC
Any real life examples of your first statement?
still_onthemark
@DBMC: Queerty doesn’t allow links. There’s this thing called a “search engine”….
Again, I’m not defending the offenders. Sometimes offenders will get punished for this and that’s fine by me. I’m saying it’s silly to assume nobody EVER gets disciplined, anywhere, for misusing pronouns. The Twitter user Brandon Paddock, quoted here, assumes just that.
RIGay
He’s Trump with a rocket.
Just when you think you can’t stand anyone more, they prove you wrong.
DBMC
So in addition to not knowing what pronouns are, he also is following right wing nutmeg conspiracies. I guess they go hand in hand.
okiloki
Elon is neither good nor kind. Those are not traits he values.
Donston
He’s just another rich, privileged narcissist who hides behind “free speech” in order to promote paranoia and hate and of course, to promote himself. Twitter has always been a shit show. It’s going to become borderline unbearable.
DCguy
Funny, he has no problem forcing his MAGA attitudes on his workers and the people on Twitter.
You knew Musk had gone crazy right wing when he came out with tweets defending oil and gas burning cars, when that goes directly against Tesla’s market.
He is fine with attacking his own business to support Trump and right wingers.
Donston
It seems like the primary reason he even bought Twitter was to uplift the far-right. Also, of course, to stroke his own ego and flex his power.
Mister P
Asking someone to use one’s name, nickname or pronouns is not that difficult and is actually the mannerly thing to do.
A person in Congress and a billionaire have the ability to do some good in the world instead of just whining.