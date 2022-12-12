Elon Musk: “Neither good nor kind” to force your pronouns on others who didn’t ask

Elon Musk has slammed people for stating their pronouns without being asked for them.

The new Twitter owner’s criticism began yesterday when he appeared to mock pronoun use.

Musk tweeted yesterday, “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci is, of course, the leading advisor to the US government concerning Covid and other infectious diseases. Some have criticized his advice, with many in the MAGA wing of the Republican Party calling for him to be investigated and prosecuted.

Musk posted another tweet with a meme showing Fauci whispering into the ear of President Biden, asking for another lockdown.

Among those to applaud Musk’s pronoun tweet was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. She said, “I affirm your pronouns, Elon.”

Greene had her personal Twitter account barred last year for spreading Covid misinformation. She recently had it reinstated, following Musk’s takeover of the platform. Greene has frequently spoken out against trans rights.

Musk’s tweet about Fauci prompted a swift backlash from many others.

Gay Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) said, “Elon Musk wants to criminalize Anthony Fauci because he disagrees with him. Elon is no champion of free speech.”

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MINN.) said, “It’s America. You can select any pronouns you damn well please. But Anthony Fauci has likely saved more human lives than any living person in the world. Shame on you.”

“Forcing pronouns upon others”

Another person to respond was former astronaut, Scott Kelly. He said, “Elon, please don’t mock and promote hate toward already marginalized and at-risk-of-violence members of the #LGBTQ+ community. They are real people with real feelings. Furthermore, Dr. Fauci is a dedicated public servant whose sole motivation was saving lives.”

This prompted a direct response from Musk. The tech billionaire replied, “I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone. As for Fauci, he lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome imo.”

Musk’s tweet has provoked a swift reaction. It’s been liked almost half a million times at the time of writing. However, many commentators criticized his viewpoint.

Others disputed Musk’s aattitude toward Fauci.

Musk and his trans child

Elon Musk has a trans child who legally applied earlier this year to change their name and gender recognition from male to female. In the same court documents, the 18-year-old also stated they no longer want to “live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

This is not the first time Musk has commented on pronouns. He previously tweeted, “Pronouns suck” in July 2020.

Since Musk took over Twitter, the platform has been plagued with controversies. Not only did he get rid of half of the workforce and reinstate many banned accounts, but he’s also introduced a paid-for blue tick “verified” system. He’s also shared previously secret data from the Twitter vaults about what stories were amplified and which were effectively killed.

Many users have reported coming across a greater amount of hateful comments and misinformation on the platform.

Over the weekend, Elton John became the latest celebrity to say he was quitting Twitter.

“All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together,” tweeted John. “Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.

“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

Musk responded personally, saying he hoped the ‘Rocket Man’ singer returned.