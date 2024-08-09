TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

GO FOR THE GOLD: A pole vaulter’s bulge cost him an Olympic medal, but Gay Twitter X™ still gave him the gold. [Read more]

COACH WALZ: #BigDadEnergy started trending thanks to Tim Walz and MAGA couldn’t handle it. [Read more]

LA ISLA BONITA: Gio Benitez and Tommy DiDario shared pics from their epic hot husband summer in Spain.

RAINBOW HIGH: Athletes have been finding sly ways to show their queer allyship at the Olympics. 🌈 🥇 ✨ [Read more]

BUMPIN’ THAT: Lukas Gage had the best response after getting caught “making out with several people.” [Read more]

IS THIS REAL?: Chappell Roan could hardly believe Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s new campaign merch.

FAMILY FEUD: Elon Musk’s trans daughter had the most savage response to her transphobic dad’s latest B.S. 🏳️‍⚧️ 💪 [Read more]

FATHER OF BIRTHERISM: Republican insiders began to openly worry whether 78-year-old Donald Trump is having “nervous breakdown” amid his non-stop racist attacks against Kamala Harris. [Read more]

LAYING IT ON THICC: Brandon Flynn became the new thighmaster with his 5-inch inseams in a photoshoot for GQ.

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN: A Taylor Swift/Kamala Harris fan theory sent conservatives into a spiral. [Read more]

U=U: Influencer Zachary Willmore opened up about dating with HIV and overcoming his own internalized stigma around it. [Read more]

MILK MONEY: Jonathan Bailey quenched his thirst for charity. 🥛

Before you go, check out this vintage clip of Elizabeth Taylor showing her queer allyship in the 1980s that’s was circulating on social media this week…

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated