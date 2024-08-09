TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

GO FOR THE GOLD: A pole vaulter’s bulge cost him an Olympic medal, but Gay Twitter X™ still gave him the gold. [Read more]

COACH WALZ: #BigDadEnergy started trending thanks to Tim Walz and MAGA couldn’t handle it. [Read more]

LA ISLA BONITA: Gio Benitez and Tommy DiDario shared pics from their epic hot husband summer in Spain.

RAINBOW HIGH: Athletes have been finding sly ways to show their queer allyship at the Olympics. 🌈 🥇 ✨ [Read more]

BUMPIN’ THAT: Lukas Gage had the best response after getting caught “making out with several people.” [Read more]

IS THIS REAL?: Chappell Roan could hardly believe Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s new campaign merch.

is this real https://t.co/4HBBEQuo7q — Chappell Roan (@ChappellRoan) August 7, 2024

FAMILY FEUD: Elon Musk’s trans daughter had the most savage response to her transphobic dad’s latest B.S. 🏳️‍⚧️ 💪 [Read more]

FATHER OF BIRTHERISM: Republican insiders began to openly worry whether 78-year-old Donald Trump is having “nervous breakdown” amid his non-stop racist attacks against Kamala Harris. [Read more]

LAYING IT ON THICC: Brandon Flynn became the new thighmaster with his 5-inch inseams in a photoshoot for GQ.

Brandon Flynn photographed by Bowen Fernie for @GQMagazine’s Summer short shorts portfolio



🔗: https://t.co/OiVP0WpyxY pic.twitter.com/8kPHEHrNAJ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 6, 2024

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN: A Taylor Swift/Kamala Harris fan theory sent conservatives into a spiral. [Read more]

U=U: Influencer Zachary Willmore opened up about dating with HIV and overcoming his own internalized stigma around it. [Read more]

MILK MONEY: Jonathan Bailey quenched his thirst for charity. 🥛

Before you go, check out this vintage clip of Elizabeth Taylor showing her queer allyship in the 1980s that’s was circulating on social media this week…

Liz Taylor on the AIDS epidemic. The way she says “bitch” oh you know she was in deep with the gays. Love this woman. pic.twitter.com/J00UfIHkrb — Andrew (@andrewrhol) August 5, 2024