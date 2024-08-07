Elon Musk’s daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, is calling B.S. on her transphobic dad’s attempt at rebranding himself as some sort of loving family man.

Over the weekend, Musk replied to an old video someone shared featuring him and five of his 12 known children, including Wilson, writing: “All 5 boys super happy.”

All 5 boys super happy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2024

Wilson, who legally changed her name and gender after turning 18 in 2022, took to Threads to respond to her estranged father misgendering her in front of his 193 million followers.

“Look, I don’t know if you genuinely believe this or if you live in your own delusional fantasy land and frankly, I don’t care,” Wilson wrote. “It seems to me like you’re trying to rebuild your brand image as the ‘caring paternal father’ which I will not let go unchallenged.”

“If I’m going to be honest, this is absolutely pathetic. You just won’t stop lying about me in interviews, books, social media, etc. Thank god you’re absolutely terrible at it because otherwise this would be significantly more difficult.”

But she didn’t stop there.

In a follow-up post, she tore into her father for comments he made about her in an interview with The Daily Wire last month in which he dead named her and labeled her a “neo-Marxist” who was “killed by the woke mind virus” that turned her trans.

“If you’re going to lie about me, why would you choose a method so obnoxious in its stupidity,” Wilson wrote. “It’s beyond stupid, it’s desperate. The fact anyone believed this for even five seconds is beyond me. Not to mention going out of your way to misgender me which is both completely transparent and honestly just sad.”

And in another follow-up, she added, “I understand your new angle is this ‘western values/christian family man’ thing but it’s such a weird choice. You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won’t stop f*cking lying about your own children.”

Musk, who described himself to The Daily Wire as “cultural Christian” (whatever that means), hasn’t responded to his daughter’s comments, but he did walk back his promise to donate $45 million a month to Donald Trump‘s presidential campaign via the pro-Trump super PAC AmericaPAC.

The Wall Street Journal was the first publication to report on the huge sum, which the convicted ex-president confirmed the report at a rally in Michigan last month. Musk now claims the reports are “simply not true” and that he doesn’t “prescribe to [a] cult of personality.”

Trump boasted two days ago that Elon Musk “gives me $45 million a month.”



Musk just canceled that pledge, saying he can’t support “a cult of personality.”



Of course Musk can. He fosters one around himself.



Maybe he just doesn’t want to back a loser.pic.twitter.com/Y9YJ7dxoFs — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) July 24, 2024

On the topic of fundraising, Trump is being vastly outraised by Kamala Harris.

In the month of July, he brought in a reported $138 million. That would maybe be impressive… except that Harris raised a whopping $310 million just from the time she announced her candidacy on July 21. $81 million of that was raised in her first 24 hours as the new presidential candidate. In the 24 hours since announcing Tim Walz as her running mate, she’s pulled in an addition $41 million and counting.

Of course, fundraising doesn’t necessarily translate to an election victory, but it does show that the momentum behind the Harris/Walz ticket is undeniable, and with the Democratic National Convention happening in Chicago the week after next, that momentum will surely keep building.

One person who’s very excited about the Harris and Walz is Wilson. Yesterday, she took to Threads to endorse to Democratic ticket, writing: “I endorse Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for president- Let’s f*cking GOOO💙💙💙🌴🌴🥥🥥”.