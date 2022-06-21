Elon Musk’s trans daughter is winning on Twitter and the schadenfreude is just too good

Apartheid fortune heir Elon Musk doesn’t have to go to space to be alone; his personality has been enough to do the trick.

After being left by his long-term girlfriend Grimes earlier this year, Musk’s own daughter has petitioned for a name change — first and last — as both part of her transition and to distance herself from the multi-billionaire.

According to leaked records from the Los Angeles County Court, she gave the following reason for the change: “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Musk has made multiple derisive public statements against “pronouns”, doubtlessly more a dig at the trans community than the actual part of speech itself.

If one specific public exchange from 2020 is anything to go by, his transphobic attitude may have even contributed to his split from Grimes.

Grimes calls out partner Elon Musk after he tweeted “pronouns suck”: “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a call. I cannot support hate. Please stop this.” pic.twitter.com/KAP2aMvftY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 25, 2020

Now that Musk’s daughter’s transition is public, people are showing her an outpouring of love on Twitter while also not letting the CEO live his transphobic comments down. It’s incredibly heartening that the platform Musk spent $44 billion on is ready to eat him up with no hesitation.

I can’t imagine having Elon Musk as a father and coming out as trans. He has spent the last year subtweeting his own daughter and pushing transphobia. What kind of deadbeat father do you have to be to make the life of your own child a living hell like this? pic.twitter.com/6AkStg0pE2 — Alejandra Caraballo 🇵🇷🏳️‍⚧️ (@Esqueer_) June 20, 2022

so Elon Musk has a trans daughter who just turned 18 and immediately filed to change her name and gender and will likely, deservedly, hate him for the rest of his pathetic life — Lena (@banalplay) June 20, 2022

Casual reminder Elon Musk having a trans daughter isn’t a punishment for Elon Musk – it’s a punishment for her — Strewth 🏳️‍⚧️ (@StrewthQueen) June 20, 2022

Elon Musk’s daughter is applying to change her name because “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

These narcissistic right wing billionaire fascists are pretty unlovable, even by their own families. — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) June 21, 2022

Elon Musk’s teenage child has come out as MtF Trans, and severed ties with her father. While this seems like an excellent dunking opportunity, I only sincerely wish Musk’s daughter happiness, safety, and hope she has the support she will need, given her father’s toxicity. — Drew 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@JadedTransWoman) June 20, 2022

It’s worth mentioning that if Elon Musk in any way loves his daughter, he’d stop saying transphobic shit — June in her June era 🏳️‍⚧️🚀 (@june_space_) June 20, 2022

I sincerely hope she was able to swipe a couple billion before leaving. She’s gonna need expensive therapy and a lit of spa days to get over that hot mess. — Saint Walker 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️ (@HopeBurnsBr1ght) June 20, 2022

All of Musks’s anti-trans tweets are all the more cruel in the context of finding out that Musk had a transgender daughter all this time, and knew she was trans while THE WHOLE TIME he was actively working to make the world more hostile to trans people.https://t.co/pe1DP0Tjmh — 🏳️‍🌈Spacedad – Sakuga Salaryman (@SuperSpacedad) June 20, 2022

Elon Musk is literally the “my wife and kids left me” meme but in real life — juicefyre (@juicefyre) June 19, 2022

>Elon Musk’s kid comes out as trans

>His girlfriend breaks up with him and starts dating a trans woman What’s next??? 😭 — ​​​​С​​h​​​​​lо​е (hrt info in bio!) (@bobposting) June 19, 2022

The assisted lay-up of his famous ex-girlfriend leaving him for trans activist Chelsea Manning and his trans daughter cutting him out of her life is almost satisfying.

If these weren’t real people whose lives have been negatively impacted by the world’s most wealthy transphobe (who still has a stunningly huge reach), everyone could be popping bottles at full capacity. For now, we’ll all have to settle for the little victories.

On top of it all, after having two children with Grimes named X Æ A-Xii (pronounced “Ex Ash A Twelve” or “Ex Ay Eye”) and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (nicknamed Y), it’s likely his daughter won’t be the last of Musk’s eight kids to request a name change.

