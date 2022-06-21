father failure

Elon Musk’s trans daughter is winning on Twitter and the schadenfreude is just too good

Apartheid fortune heir Elon Musk doesn’t have to go to space to be alone; his personality has been enough to do the trick.

After being left by his long-term girlfriend Grimes earlier this year, Musk’s own daughter has petitioned for a name change — first and last — as both part of her transition and to distance herself from the multi-billionaire.

According to leaked records from the Los Angeles County Court, she gave the following reason for the change: “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Musk has made multiple derisive public statements against “pronouns”, doubtlessly more a dig at the trans community than the actual part of speech itself.

If one specific public exchange from 2020 is anything to go by, his transphobic attitude may have even contributed to his split from Grimes.

Now that Musk’s daughter’s transition is public, people are showing her an outpouring of love on Twitter while also not letting the CEO live his transphobic comments down. It’s incredibly heartening that the platform Musk spent $44 billion on is ready to eat him up with no hesitation.

The assisted lay-up of his famous ex-girlfriend leaving him for trans activist Chelsea Manning and his trans daughter cutting him out of her life is almost satisfying.

If these weren’t real people whose lives have been negatively impacted by the world’s most wealthy transphobe (who still has a stunningly huge reach), everyone could be popping bottles at full capacity. For now, we’ll all have to settle for the little victories.

On top of it all, after having two children with Grimes named X Æ A-Xii (pronounced “Ex Ash A Twelve” or “Ex Ay Eye”) and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (nicknamed Y), it’s likely his daughter won’t be the last of Musk’s eight kids to request a name change.

