Elon’s supervillain takeover kicks off with this homophobic alt-right conspiracy

Instead of using $44 billion to, we don’t know, help end world hunger or homelessness, Elon Musk has decided to buy Twitter and use it to spread homophobic misinformation about a home invasion/assault victim.

The richest and loneliest man in the world’s Twitter acquisition has been an all-around circus; the first hours of his reign saw an uptick in racial slurs and firings of vital top officials at the company. All that mess is now being followed by the wealth-hoarder disseminating a baseless and homophobic far-right conspiracy about the recent violent attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi‘s husband, Paul Pelosi.

Hillary Clinton shared an LA Times piece early Saturday morning outlining the far-right conspiracies David DePape had spread before attacking Pelosi.

The former first lady spoke out against the right’s propagation of these ideas, writing, “It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result“:

The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and the actions that follow.https://t.co/MQor4NDFeE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 29, 2022

Related: Elon Musk finally speaks about his estranged trans daughter and of course he’s gotta be an a**hole

In a now-deleted tweet, Elon responded to her statement, writing, “There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye” and sharing an article from the Santa Monica Observer. The article’s headline? “The Awful Truth: Paul Pelosi Was Drunk Again, And In a Dispute With a Male Prostitute Early Friday Morning”

Yes, really:

The writers took a fake report of the attacker being found in his underwear (along with an unrelated snippet of the police call transcript) and made up a wild story about Pelosi and DePape being gay lovers. Somehow, Elon bought it.

The publication has been deemed by fake-news watchdog site Media Bias/Fact Check a questionable source, “based on the routine publication of false and misleading information and the use of poor sources.”

Though the site rules that the Observer “may be very untrustworthy and should be fact-checked,” Elon did no such due diligence. Instead, he let this ugly, homophobic conspiracy loose to his 112 million followers. His tweet was shared at least a reported 24,000 times before being deleted.

Related: People can’t get enough of Nancy Pelosi biting into a meat stick and saying she wants to punch Trump out

Instead of admitting any wrongdoing, Musk is getting defensive and attacking other publications at will:

new twitter owner tweets out (and then deletes) a homophobic article riddled with far-right conspiracy theories from a site known to traffic in fake news to his millions of followers, responds with this: pic.twitter.com/4mjBPM9Isi — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) October 31, 2022

And who’s going to check him? Certainly not the CEO or Legal Policy officer, both of whom he fired the second he took over.

A board member maybe? No way! He just fired all of them too and named himself “Sole Director” of the platform.

On top of that, there’s no telling how many figures will even stick around to counter his BS when he’s reportedly planning to charge all verified users $240 annually for verification.

This new Twitter world order can only end badly, but hopefully just for this one man.