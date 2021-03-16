In Quotes

Elton John calls out Catholic Church over ‘Rocketman’ investment

“How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they ‘are sin’, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in Rocketman – a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy”–Musician and icon Sir Elton John, criticizing the Catholic Church’s announcement that it will not bless same-sex unions in an Instagram post. A recent report by The Daily Beast on the Vatican’s finances revealed that the church had invested more than $4 million in the Elton John musical biopic Rocketman.