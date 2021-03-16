Elton John calls out Catholic Church over ‘Rocketman’ investment

View this post on Instagram
“How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they ‘are sin’, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in Rocketman – a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy”–Musician and icon Sir Elton John, criticizing the Catholic Church’s announcement that it will not bless same-sex unions in an Instagram post. A recent report by The Daily Beast on the Vatican’s finances revealed that the church had invested more than $4 million in the Elton John musical biopic Rocketman.
4 Comments
missvamp
shocker- a church is full of hypocrites.
yendor808
Oh Elton, love. Certainly you aren’t that naive. The catholic church was one of the founding forerunners of hypocrisy. Later to be polished and perfected by the GOP.
Catholicslutbox
Remember when Elton John said gays didn’t need marriage and civil unions were more than enough until it directly impacted him?
He has no leg to stand on.
Ginger Tom
To say that Elton John “has no leg to stand on” is not a pertinent comment. Elton John is not a hypocrite because he changed his mind on a subject, even one of personal interest. That is not what hypocrisy is. He is perfectly entitled to call out the Roman Catholic Church for its blatant double standards, as are we all. Remember the old saying, “money talks and bullshit walks.” How about “by their fruits ye shall know them.” We should all know what the Roman Catholic Church represents by now.