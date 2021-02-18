strange bedfellows

Elton John is being dragged on Twitter for his friendship with Rush Limbaugh

Conservative radio host and unapologetic homophobe Rush Limbaugh died yesterday after a battle with lung cancer. He was 70 years old.

Now, folx on Twitter are recalling the shock jock’s unusual friendship with singer Elton John. More specifically, they’re recalling that time John played at Limbaugh’s first second third fourth wedding for an exorbitant amount of money…

In 2010, John was purportedly paid $1 million to play at Limbaugh’s wedding reception, when he married professional party planner Kathryn Rogers, his fourth and final wife.

The event was held at the luxurious Breakers hotel in Palm Beach, Florida and was attended by 400 guests, including well-known homophobes Karl Rove, Sean Hannity, Clarence Thomas, and Rudy Guiliani.

In addition to being treated to an 80-minute musical set, guests received a copy of John’s greatest hits album to take home as a souvenir.

At the time, The Guardian reported:

Even more unexpectedly, Sir Elton’s million-dollar fee may have been a reduced rate. Last year, Reuters reported that the Candle In the Wind singer is the “second most expensive” wedding performer, charging more than $2m (£1.38m) for private gigs. Proceeds from these concerts go to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Reduced rate or not, performing at Limbaugh’s wedding is an odd choice for the gay rights and AIDS activist. Limbaugh is one of the most maligned figures in American politics, loathed by the left, and has been accused of being both a homophobe and an AIDS denier.

John has only spoken a few times over the last decade about his friendship with Limbaugh. In 2012, he told USA Today that the radio host “sends me the loveliest emails.”

“What I get from Rush privately and what I get from Rush publicly are two different things,” he explained. “I’m just trying to break him down.”

And in 2014, he told The New York Times, “When it comes to people like Rush Limbaugh, or people who might enrage you sometimes, dialogue is the only way. You have to reach out.”

Clearly, that “dialogue” didn’t work since Limbaugh remained a bigot and homophobe up until the day he died.

John has not issued any statement on Limbaugh’s passing.

