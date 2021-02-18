Elton John is being dragged on Twitter for his friendship with Rush Limbaugh

Conservative radio host and unapologetic homophobe Rush Limbaugh died yesterday after a battle with lung cancer. He was 70 years old.
Now, folx on Twitter are recalling the shock jock’s unusual friendship with singer Elton John. More specifically, they’re recalling that time John played at Limbaugh’s
first second third fourth wedding for an exorbitant amount of money…
Remember when Elton John preformed at Rush Limbaugh’s wedding and when asked why he did it he said it’s because he was paid a dump truck full of cash?
Reminder that Elton John slammed Russia over LGBT issues yet palled around with Rush Limbaugh, even performing at his wedding, this despite Limbaugh's mockery of AIDS victims and countless other obscenely racist and hate filled rhetoric.
I just remembered Elton John performed at Rush Limbaugh’s wedding and gagged a little.
something i always found interesting was that elton john accepted $1 million to perform at rush limbaugh’s wedding
Lmfao Elton John and Rush Limbaugh were friends.
To rich people, class solidarity matters more than anything else
Everyone saying Elton John is going to be upset “Funeral for a Friend” played at Trump’s farewell rally.
The man performed at Rush Limbaugh’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/Ua8Wx4306m
Not that I'm petty, but I've even refused to listen to Elton John since he played Rush Limbaugh's wedding.
Today I learned that Elton John performed at Rush Limbaugh's wedding in 2010, and, well, everybody truly does have a price.
In 2010, John was purportedly paid $1 million to play at Limbaugh’s wedding reception, when he married professional party planner Kathryn Rogers, his fourth and final wife.
The event was held at the luxurious Breakers hotel in Palm Beach, Florida and was attended by 400 guests, including well-known homophobes Karl Rove, Sean Hannity, Clarence Thomas, and Rudy Guiliani.
In addition to being treated to an 80-minute musical set, guests received a copy of John’s greatest hits album to take home as a souvenir.
At the time, The Guardian reported:
Even more unexpectedly, Sir Elton’s million-dollar fee may have been a reduced rate. Last year, Reuters reported that the Candle In the Wind singer is the “second most expensive” wedding performer, charging more than $2m (£1.38m) for private gigs. Proceeds from these concerts go to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
Reduced rate or not, performing at Limbaugh’s wedding is an odd choice for the gay rights and AIDS activist. Limbaugh is one of the most maligned figures in American politics, loathed by the left, and has been accused of being both a homophobe and an AIDS denier.
Related: Rush Limbaugh gave “AIDS Updates,” listing the names of dead gay men set to disco music
John has only spoken a few times over the last decade about his friendship with Limbaugh. In 2012, he told USA Today that the radio host “sends me the loveliest emails.”
“What I get from Rush privately and what I get from Rush publicly are two different things,” he explained. “I’m just trying to break him down.”
And in 2014, he told The New York Times, “When it comes to people like Rush Limbaugh, or people who might enrage you sometimes, dialogue is the only way. You have to reach out.”
Clearly, that “dialogue” didn’t work since Limbaugh remained a bigot and homophobe up until the day he died.
John has not issued any statement on Limbaugh’s passing.
Gigi Gee
I remember being absolutely disgusted when I heard that Elton John performed at Rush’s wedding. It’s not like he needed the money. What a jerk!
mg10
If it’s true, and all the money goes to charity, I don’t have a problem with Elton John taking 1 million of Rush Limbaugh’s cash and giving it to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
Cam
Wealthy people and celebrities don’t seem to care unless something effects them directly.
Remember, Elton John spoke out AGAINST same sex marriage, he said that civil unions were fine and why were people making a big deal about it. It was only after he was refused an adoption by Ukraine because he wasn’t technically “Married” that he started to care about that issue.
So as long as Rush was nice to him personally, none of the rest mattered.
Same as when Melissa Ethridge was talking about what a nice guy the pastor from the saddleback church was. He was nice to HER, so why should she care that his church had been preaching hate and homophobia for years?
Same with Jodie Foster, she and Mel Gibson are friends so no matter what bigoted, anti-woman, racist thing Gibson says, Foster still defends him.
Elton got a bit of a wakeup call when he couldn’t adopt that child, but it still took something effecting him directly for him to care.