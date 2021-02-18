Elton John is being dragged on Twitter for his friendship with Rush Limbaugh

Conservative radio host and unapologetic homophobe Rush Limbaugh died yesterday after a battle with lung cancer. He was 70 years old.

Now, folx on Twitter are recalling the shock jock’s unusual friendship with singer Elton John. More specifically, they’re recalling that time John played at Limbaugh’s first second third fourth wedding for an exorbitant amount of money…

Remember when Elton John preformed at Rush Limbaugh’s wedding and when asked why he did it he said it’s because he was paid a dump truck full of cash? — The Secondary Affluent Society (@jefsecondmbv) February 17, 2021

Reminder that Elton John slammed Russia over LGBT issues yet palled around with Rush Limbaugh, even performing at his wedding, this despite Limbaugh's mockery of AIDS victims and countless other obscenely racist and hate filled rhetoric. — DengistKahm???????????????????? (@DengismSakaiism) February 18, 2021

I just remembered Elton John performed at Rush Limbaugh’s wedding and gagged a little. — Raven Vz (@blackedraven) February 18, 2021

something i always found interesting was that elton john accepted $1 million to perform at rush limbaugh’s wedding — rachel de navailles (@racheldenav) February 17, 2021

Lmfao Elton John and Rush Limbaugh were friends. To rich people, class solidarity matters more than anything else — Leonard Nemoira Rose (@SBElikeswords) February 18, 2021

Everyone saying Elton John is going to be upset “Funeral for a Friend” played at Trump’s farewell rally. The man performed at Rush Limbaugh’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/Ua8Wx4306m — David Kuhne (@D_Khunne) January 20, 2021

Not that I'm petty, but I've even refused to listen to Elton John since he played Rush Limbaugh's wedding. — An Okay Boomer (@cathylanski) February 17, 2021

Today I learned that Elton John performed at Rush Limbaugh's wedding in 2010, and, well, everybody truly does have a price. — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) February 17, 2021

In 2010, John was purportedly paid $1 million to play at Limbaugh’s wedding reception, when he married professional party planner Kathryn Rogers, his fourth and final wife.

The event was held at the luxurious Breakers hotel in Palm Beach, Florida and was attended by 400 guests, including well-known homophobes Karl Rove, Sean Hannity, Clarence Thomas, and Rudy Guiliani.

In addition to being treated to an 80-minute musical set, guests received a copy of John’s greatest hits album to take home as a souvenir.

At the time, The Guardian reported:

Even more unexpectedly, Sir Elton’s million-dollar fee may have been a reduced rate. Last year, Reuters reported that the Candle In the Wind singer is the “second most expensive” wedding performer, charging more than $2m (£1.38m) for private gigs. Proceeds from these concerts go to the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Reduced rate or not, performing at Limbaugh’s wedding is an odd choice for the gay rights and AIDS activist. Limbaugh is one of the most maligned figures in American politics, loathed by the left, and has been accused of being both a homophobe and an AIDS denier.

Related: Rush Limbaugh gave “AIDS Updates,” listing the names of dead gay men set to disco music