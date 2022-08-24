Elton John is gifting us with a Britney collab AND a Tammy Faye musical?! Praise the Lord!!

The eyes of Tammy Faye are going to be back upon us all this October with the debut of a brand new musical, Tammy Faye.

The televangelist became an unlikely gay ally in the ’80s, as she showed public kindness and empathy to HIV/AIDS patients that was uncharacteristic of folks in her religious field.

Sir Elton John is scoring the upcoming show, which is set to premiere in his native London. For even more gay spice, Jake Shears of the Scissor Sisters will be the show’s lyricist. A kiki all around!

Tammy Faye re-entered the public conversation last year with Michael Showalter’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which saw Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield taking on the roles of Tammy Faye Messner and husband Jim Bakker respectively.

The film was equal parts camp and drama, with enough intrigue (and prosthetics) to earn Chastain an Oscar for Best Actress.

The mixture of melodramatics, interpersonal twists and turns, and hallelujah-filled worship songs all really lends itself to a musical perfectly.

Rupert Goold, artistic director of the Almeida theatre and Tammy Faye show director, seems to be of the same mindset.

“It was a bizarre, baroque, almost operatic life story,” he tells The Guardian. “She’s at times kitsch, at times sentimental, but basically a very empathic figure.”

He also thinks that her story as an accepting Christian figure is one that is important to be seen today.

“We’re in a really interesting time regarding faith and belief, with the repealing of Roe v Wade in various [US] states and the return of the idea of faith-based morality or legislation. There is talk that that may move towards gay marriage and parenting, and there’ll be a policing of civil liberties and people’s bodies. And it’s not without resonances over here.

“So although Tammy Faye is a historic story, and looks really at the birth of the prosperity gospel, it has something politically to say now.”

Sir Elton hasn’t posted anything about the project to Instagram just yet, although we’re sure he will soon. He did just post another teaser about his upcoming collaboration with Britney Spears, which drops on Friday.

