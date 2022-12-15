Elton John hosts “epic” holiday party with Kit Connor, Jake Shears, Dua Lipa, and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Furnish (@davidfurnish)



Elton John and his husband David Furnish hosted a festive dinner party last night. Posting a photo to their respective Instagram pages, they revealed the soirée featured three actors from the hit Netflix show, Heartstopper, along with hit songstress Dua Lipa.

The photo posted to Instagram shows Kit Connor, Elton John, Dua Lipa and Sebastian Croft in front. Behind them stand David Furnish, former Scissor Sisters singer Jake Shears, musicians Andrew Watt and Sam Fender, and actor Will Gao.

Connor, Croft and Gao all appear in Heartstopper.

David Furnish simply captioned the photo, “Epic dinner.”

Shears said on Instagram, “Some people really know how to throw a dinner party. Those people are David and Elton. ❤️❤️❤️”

Dua Lipa shared the photo in her Instagram stories, saying, “Such a lovely dinner tonight at the Furnish-John household.”

Elton is also well known for his support and mentorship of young musicians. He and Dua Lipa enjoyed a huge hit with their 2021 collaboration, ‘Cold Heart (Pnau remix)’. Variety recently named them as 2022’s “Hitmakers of the Year”.

Production of the second season of Heartstopper is currently underway. Last weekend, the LGBTQ-themed Netflix show, which centers on two schoolboys who fall in love, won five awards at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. This included an acting Emmy for Kit Connor.

Connor recently took to Twitter to reveal he is bisexual. He said he felt forced to come out after facing non-stop accusations of queerbaiting on social media.

