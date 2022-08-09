Elton John, Leslie Jordan, Mariah Carey pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)



Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died yesterday, aged 73. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, but the disease returned in 2013 and in 2017. Many figures from the entertainment world have paid tribute to a beloved performer whose career spanned more than 50 years.

Elton John posted a series of photos of him and Olivia over the years on Instagram. He said, “Olivia was a beautiful and courageous woman, who I never heard complain about her illness. A beautiful voice and a warm and loving friend. I will miss her so much. Condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Leslie Jordan appeared alongside Olivia in the cult hit, Sordid Lives. He posted, “Olivia Newton John courageously fought death but I prefer to remember the way she lived. She made a big impact within the arts and an even bigger impact on her fans, friends and family around the world.

“I am honored to have been her friend and to have felt her love in a very personal way. Now ‘Fly Away’ to a better, more beautiful and restful place. Olivia, I will see you in the sweet by and by.”

Grease stars pay tribute

John Travolta starred opposite Olivia in her most iconic role, as Sandy in Grease. Travolta said, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Fellow Grease star Stockard Channing said in a statement to People, “I don’t know if I’ve known a lovelier human being. Olivia was the essence of summer – her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always come to mind when I think of her,’ she said, adding, ‘I will miss her enormously.”

Oprah Winfrey praised Olivia’s positivity.

“Her positivity was so infectious,” she wrote. “You’ll be missed, Olivia. Here’s to the good times.”

Olivia Newton-John was born in England but raised in Australia. Many Australian stars have paid tribute, including singer Kylie Minogue, who has herself battled breast cancer. Minogue posted an old photo of her with Olivia, saying: “Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton-John. And, I always will. (Just like this picture @nfsaonline) She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER.”

Actress Nicole Kidman shared a photo of her and husband Keith Urban with Olivia, saying. “Livvie brought the most divine light into the world… so much love, joy, inspiration and kindness… and we will always be hopelessly devoted to you ❤️”

Aussie singer Darren Hayes said he couldn’t stop crying when he heard the news.

I can’t stop crying. Crying because she’s gone, crying with gratitude for all she left us. I can’t believe I grew up finding solace in her voice and then one day I got to write a song for and sing with her. I feel so grateful and so sad at the same time https://t.co/zCH783lsn7 — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) August 9, 2022

Mariah Carey recalls singing with Olivia Newton-John

Mariah Carey says she fell in love with Olivia as a child and was obsessed with Grease. One of her fondest memories was when Olivia joined her on stage in Melbourne and they both sung ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ together.

“This is a moment I will never ever forget,” said Carey. “I was also blessed to be in her presence on many other occasions and she was one of the kindest, most generous and lovely people I’ve ever met … Olivia, I honestly love you.”

Star Wars actor Mark Hammill said, “Everything she did was infused with a joyousness that was absolutely contagious. We loved her & she loved us.”



Announcing news of her death on Monday evening, Olivia’s husband John said: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”