Relive the best moments of last week’s too-hot Folsom Street Fair, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Chris Stanley let the girlies know.

@stanchrissss the last one 😭 @Chrisxquick @Beefyotter ♬ original sound – stanchris

Ian Paget shook it.

@ianpaget_

Dc: @Blu #dance

? YO BUNNY BY UGLYANDZ prodbycpkshawn – uglyandz

Colton Underwood brought home a baby.

@coltonunderwood

my sweet boy 💙

♬ Here Comes The Sun / The Inner Light – The Beatles

Justin Hand made a ChatGPT voice.

@justinthand Making new #ChatGPT ♬ original sound – VSCO Goddess

Lindsay Lohan arrived in Paris.

@gala.fr #lindsaylohan #balenciaga #pfw #TikTokFashion ♬ deja vu – Olivia Rodrigo

Monét X Change finished a workout.

@themonetxchange

Give it to me Rachel

♬ yall are blessed to have me – jumpscare

The Lyft driver celebrated Pride.

@cyrusveyssi We loved him 🥹 @Lyft ♬ original sound – Cyrus

Jessica Wild celebrated Taco Tuesday.

@rupaulsdragrace Happy National #Taco Day to Jessica Wild ONLY! 🌮😩 #DragRace #NationalTacoDay #JessicaWild #dragqueen #drag #funny ♬ original sound – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mila Jam picked up her copy of Concord.

@themilajam Me in the Target delivery room seeing her for the 1st time ..wow..this is absolutely a first. #me #game #concord #target #this ♬ original sound – Mila Jam

Elton John got ambushed.

@sireltomjohn When you are trying to have dinner but you are Elton John #eltonjohn #eltonjohnband #eltonjohnfan #eltonjohnedit #rocketman ♬ original sound – sireltomjohn

And Mariah Carey got ready for her moment.

@mariahcarey

To those asking…. Not yet!!!

♬ original sound – Mariah Carey

