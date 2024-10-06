Relive the best moments of last week’s too-hot Folsom Street Fair, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Chris Stanley let the girlies know.
@stanchrissss the last one 😭 @Chrisxquick @Beefyotter ♬ original sound – stanchris
Ian Paget shook it.
Colton Underwood brought home a baby.
@coltonunderwood
my sweet boy 💙♬ Here Comes The Sun / The Inner Light – The Beatles
Justin Hand made a ChatGPT voice.
@justinthand Making new #ChatGPT ♬ original sound – VSCO Goddess
Lindsay Lohan arrived in Paris.
@gala.fr #lindsaylohan #balenciaga #pfw #TikTokFashion ♬ deja vu – Olivia Rodrigo
Monét X Change finished a workout.
@themonetxchange
Give it to me Rachel♬ yall are blessed to have me – jumpscare
The Lyft driver celebrated Pride.
@cyrusveyssi We loved him 🥹 @Lyft ♬ original sound – Cyrus
Jessica Wild celebrated Taco Tuesday.
@rupaulsdragrace Happy National #Taco Day to Jessica Wild ONLY! 🌮😩 #DragRace #NationalTacoDay #JessicaWild #dragqueen #drag #funny ♬ original sound – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mila Jam picked up her copy of Concord.
@themilajam Me in the Target delivery room seeing her for the 1st time ..wow..this is absolutely a first. #me #game #concord #target #this ♬ original sound – Mila Jam
Elton John got ambushed.
@sireltomjohn When you are trying to have dinner but you are Elton John #eltonjohn #eltonjohnband #eltonjohnfan #eltonjohnedit #rocketman ♬ original sound – sireltomjohn
And Mariah Carey got ready for her moment.
@mariahcarey
To those asking…. Not yet!!!♬ original sound – Mariah Carey
