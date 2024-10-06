Relive the best moments of last week’s too-hot Folsom Street Fair, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Chris Stanley let the girlies know.

Ian Paget shook it.

Colton Underwood brought home a baby.

Justin Hand made a ChatGPT voice.

Lindsay Lohan arrived in Paris.

Monét X Change finished a workout.

The Lyft driver celebrated Pride.

Jessica Wild celebrated Taco Tuesday.

Mila Jam picked up her copy of Concord.

Elton John got ambushed.

And Mariah Carey got ready for her moment.

