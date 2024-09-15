Four years after Schitt’s Creek cleaned up at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, stars Dan and Eugene Levy are back to host the 76th edition of TV’s biggest night. And everyone who thirsts for either son or father is clearing their Sunday night plans.
The hosting gig is a celebratory moment for the two Levys—as is the social media adoration, we’d imagine—after years spent working their way to the top. Eugene got his start on the Canadian sketch series SCTV and became a scene-stealer in the Christopher Guest mockumentaries and the American Pie films.
Related*
The 2024 Emmy nominations are here: All of the snubs, surprises & LGBTQ+ nominees
The 2024 Emmy nominees include Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey, ‘Hacks,’ ‘The Traitors,’ a historic nom for ‘Baby Reindeer’s’ Nava Mau, and more!
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
Along the way, Eugene and wife Deborah Divine welcomed children Dan and Sarah (another Schitt’s Creek alum). Dan got his start as an MTV Canada host. And aside from co-creating and starring in Schitt’s Creek with his dad, Dan is famous for writing, directing, and starring in the 2023 film Good Grief.
In a recent Los Angeles Times profile, Dan and Eugene said they’re going for a “kinder, gentler approach” to hosting the Emmys. “It really comes down to wanting it to feel celebratory, not wanting it to be too hard but still wanting a bit of an edge,” Dan said. “People, from what I’ve been told, are kind of excited that we’re not hard-edged comics, that there will be a kind of warmth to the room.”
Meanwhile, social media users certainly feel warm about both father and son.
Take a look-see at the thirst tweets here, and then tune into the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards this Sunday, September 15, at 8 p.m. ET!
Related*
Dan Levy on embracing mess, casting Luke Evans as his husband & the movie that always make him cry
“I want to write about the mess!,” Dan Levy says of his new Netflix dramedy, ‘Good Grief.’
One Comment*
-
inbama
I’m rooting for Richard Gadd for everything.
There’s been lots of terrific tv this year, but nothing like “Baby Reindeer.” Gadd has somehow probed and understood his damaged psyche as deeply as a professional psychologist, and then exposed every horrific detail while shaping it into an entertaining comedy-drama.
A one-of-a-kind achievement that I doubt he’ll be able to repeat.