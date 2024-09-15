Four years after Schitt’s Creek cleaned up at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, stars Dan and Eugene Levy are back to host the 76th edition of TV’s biggest night. And everyone who thirsts for either son or father is clearing their Sunday night plans.

The hosting gig is a celebratory moment for the two Levys—as is the social media adoration, we’d imagine—after years spent working their way to the top. Eugene got his start on the Canadian sketch series SCTV and became a scene-stealer in the Christopher Guest mockumentaries and the American Pie films.

Along the way, Eugene and wife Deborah Divine welcomed children Dan and Sarah (another Schitt’s Creek alum). Dan got his start as an MTV Canada host. And aside from co-creating and starring in Schitt’s Creek with his dad, Dan is famous for writing, directing, and starring in the 2023 film Good Grief.

In a recent Los Angeles Times profile, Dan and Eugene said they’re going for a “kinder, gentler approach” to hosting the Emmys. “It really comes down to wanting it to feel celebratory, not wanting it to be too hard but still wanting a bit of an edge,” Dan said. “People, from what I’ve been told, are kind of excited that we’re not hard-edged comics, that there will be a kind of warmth to the room.”

Meanwhile, social media users certainly feel warm about both father and son.

Take a look-see at the thirst tweets here, and then tune into the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards this Sunday, September 15, at 8 p.m. ET!

Rewatching Schitt's Creek, and once again I'm totally in love with Dan Levy ? pic.twitter.com/y6yydCiM7w — Jodie Robins (@JodieRobins) January 26, 2024

god I’m head over heels in love with eugene levy ??? pic.twitter.com/36gKtAKx6u — Louisa Davies (@LouisaD__) September 23, 2020

Dan Levy is so handsome. — Can I Kick It? ? (@ItsYaBoiKrista) January 6, 2024

is it countercultural as a 23 year old to think eugene levy is hot? — frannie (@frandreola) September 11, 2023

Okay I’m in love with Dan Levy — Kane (he/they) (@KaneLewis91) September 6, 2022

This is where I fell in love with Eugene Levy. Yummo.?? — Anne 14921 (@Anne14921) February 15, 2021

Dan levy is so hot I love him — ligma balls (@ligmaballz201) August 22, 2024

Secret: I have always thought that Eugene Levy is so handsome … like.. whew ? — minori??? (@comp_lecs) February 21, 2022

Dan Levy is so sexy https://t.co/WbuDCDjVwH — dylan (@dylaflip) March 24, 2024

Eugene Levy is very sexy pic.twitter.com/KvDPlZ7GEq — Gossip Girl (@50one5O) July 28, 2020

Dan Levy is so beautiful and his writing is also just as beautiful. #goodgrief — nasiphi ? #FreePalestine ?? (@africasnas) January 5, 2024

Eugene Levy is so good looking… 75 years old… See I really have no age limit… LOL… — #KATsVoiceRegister (@Lb_Sterling) February 14, 2022

Dan Levy is so incredibly fine — Nug of Hot Goss (@Elle__Chapo) December 6, 2023

Eugene Levy is HOT pic.twitter.com/wTYl6RTswW — earvin ?? (@eaurvs) July 7, 2019

In LOVE with Dan Levy in this Loewe look ? pic.twitter.com/VshTZCAqyo — Sagitariana Minoch (@bloferson) May 7, 2024

eugene levy is so sexy idc — sasha ?’s nat ? (@sulkinsunshine) February 7, 2021

Damn dan levy is so fuckin hot — iris (@primadonnatrap) September 22, 2023

YOUNG EUGENE LEVY IS SO SPICY WHY DID NOBODY TELL ME pic.twitter.com/jVmC8Cln9z — bubble gum jabbar (@sootsmudge) February 13, 2021

god, i'm so in love with dan levy so much pic.twitter.com/SK2atuTRM5 — reiko (@jushiragi) March 12, 2022

Oh my, Eugene Levy is HOT. pic.twitter.com/u29OpxkycW — ingridspangler (@ingridspangler) October 29, 2020