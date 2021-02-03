Emotional Eric Trump goes on weird tangent about how his “beloved” daddy is a “father to America”

Eric Trump has declared his dad, Donald J. Trump, a “father to America” and one of the most “beloved” political figures in our nation’s history.
Appearing on Sean Hannity’s show yesterday night, Eric spent the entire segment spewing lies about how popular his dad is and bitching about how Democrats are mean.
“They tried to manufacture everything under the son against my father, against all of us. They do it every single day,” he whined. “They continue to do it. Even when he’s a private citizen, they’re still trying to impeach him.”
Clearly, Eric doesn’t understand how the whole impeachment thing works, which is a little odd since it’s happened to his father twice.
Democrats aren’t “trying to” impeach the ex-president. They already did on January 13, one week after the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, while Trump was still in office.
What happens now is a trial.
Eric went on to say people want to “tar and feather” his dad for no good reason, saying, “They know he did a great job for this nation. They know that there’s never been a more beloved political figure in our country’s history.”
Except that Trump lost the popular vote twice and left office with the lowest approval rating of any president in the age of modern polling. All that would actually make him the least beloved political figures in American history.
Things only got weirder from there.
“What my father did is something that no political figure has ever done in American history, and he changed his country, and he changed it for the better,” Eric babbled on. “And he taught people how to fight, and he gave Americans the greatest civics lesson, and it’s exactly, frankly, what this country needed.”
“He’s really a father to America.”
Watch. Or don’t.
Sean Hannity asks @EricTrump what he would say to his father if he told him he's decided to run in 2024:
"As painful as it was, I would be right by his side encouraging him." pic.twitter.com/M32vzG58G1
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 3, 2021
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
12 Comments
missvamp
delusional!!
humble charlie
Trump and his family are unsalvageable, but I enjoy their ranting. The only problem is that half the nation thinks they make sense. I am grateful for Trump in that he took the mask off all the fascists, homophobes, and white racists. And helped reveal to us that both genders are complicit. So much for the moderating influence of women. Some people had thought these kind of people were gone, but Trump lifted the rock and started singing “Come out, come out, wherever you are and see the racists who fell from the star!”
Liquid Silver
“Watch. Or don’t.”
Don’t.
barryaksarben
As all sane people know George Washington is considered the father of our country and this sidewalk dump of a family will not change that nor will his ignorant daddy be on Rushmore if there is a single decent American left. His father LOST the popular vote TWICE and so isnt beloved by all by any stretch of this nutjobs imagination. Keep crying you whiny loser .SNOWFLAKE ALERT.
I_am_that_guy
Not so much a father to the country; more likely an abusive parent, with a crazed narcissistic view and a need to shout the loudest in any argument even when wrong; who surrounds himself with people willing to stroke his ego and whose idea of “being a friend to the LGBTQI+ community” is to kick us as he is dragged kicking and screaming from the family home.
Yes .. a truly wonderfail parent.
Phillip
Please spare me your drama. He was absent in your own life; how could he be a “father for America” when he wasn’t even a “daddy” for any of you kids?
He’s a sociopath; please spare me, Eric.
Ryan99
Nazi crybaby.
Invader7
Eric may be using some the drugs his big bro Don Jr. is alleged to be using. This family is just the dregs of humanity. All of ’em are totally deranged!!!
butchqueen
Father to america? He wasn’t a father to your whiny ass! GO FU CK YOURSELF!
Cam
The funny thing to me is, the fact that they’re sending out Eric to do the defense, means that Trump sees Don Jr. and Ivanka as such damaged goods that they can’t help him anymore.
What I REALLY love is that Eric is attacking politicians in Scotland who are about to vote on whether or not to investigate his dad’s businesses there for money laundering. he thinks those foreign politicians can be bullied like the Republicans here and all he’s doing is pissing off the people who holds his family’s fate in their hands
Not the smartest move.
BaltoSteve
@Cam, not smart?… well then.. would you say that is Par for the Course? Wacka Wacka… Ok, Yeah, Dad joke pun.. I couldn’t help myself.
Mister P
Go away Eric. Take your wife and siblings and go away.