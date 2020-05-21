This empowering chat between two bottoms on Grindr will restore your faith in humanity

Keep on keeping on

Too often Grindr can feel like a battlefield where men tear one another down instead of lift one another up. Occasionally, however, good things do happen on that little orange grid.

An empowering chat between two bottoms on Grindr has gone viral for all the right reasons.

Twitter user @dps_moira recently shared a screenshot of the conversation along with the caption, “I really hope he is doing OK.”

The discourse went as follows:

Bottom #1: Hi. Are you a top?

Bottom #2: No, sorry.

Bottom #1: Never, never ever apologize for being yourself. That’s how the straights kept us down for a hundred years.

I really hope he is doing ok pic.twitter.com/l7jildgrWX — artoo detoo baby super fcking artoo detoo! (@dps_moira) May 16, 2020

The tweet quickly went viral, receiving almost 100K likes and 17K retweets. Evidently, Bottom #1’s message of encouragement and staying true to oneself was just what the world needed to hear right now.

And now, the responses…

That’s the most wholesome answer to a rejection apology I ever seen. — Magenta Moorg ✡ The Hairy Witch (@MagentaMoorgate) May 18, 2020

What an amazing individual. I feel warm and fuzzy reading this. — Dax and Guro (@Guro_Monster) May 18, 2020

You should have sucked it up and topped him after that — Petey Plastic (@PeteyPlastic) May 18, 2020

Aggressive kindness at its best — Daniel Chesick (@tweetfrommaseat) May 18, 2020

God why can’t I find nice people like that on Grindr. All I get are bots and aggresive pieces of shit. — Remix (@RemixRaveAD) May 18, 2020

Date him anyway. You’ll figure something out. — Yachirobi (@yachirobi) May 18, 2020

i’m voting him for president — (@InGoddamnMilk) May 18, 2020

hope he found his top — Luke (@patheticowboy) May 18, 2020

Dude wish him the best — El cerillo (@Ramirogodofpar1) May 17, 2020

We hope both of these bottoms found their tops, and that they all live happily ever after.

