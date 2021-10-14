The entire internet is fighting over Karen Carpenter and Madonna right now

Twitter is currently engaged in a wild debate over two completely different singers from completely different eras.
It all appears to have started when a user by the name of @BadBraRSR tweeted: “Karen Carpenter or Madonna? These are the two choices.. No ties… If you don’t like either, keep scrolling!”
Karen Carpenter or Madonna? These are the two choices.. No ties… If you don’t like either, keep scrolling!
— Official Account of "Bad" Brad Berkwitt (@BadBradRSR) October 14, 2021
Now, before we go any further, we would like to say that, regardless of what this guy says, it is entirely possible to like Karen Carpenter and Madonna equally. You don’t actually have to choose. Both are talented performers who have left their own unique marks in pop culture.
We’d also like to say that this is a weird comparison. Karen Carpenter was a ’70s soft rock singer who died from an eating disorder in 1983, the same year Madonna, a pop artist, released her first album of dance songs. The two weren’t even contemporaries. But whatever.
Now that that’s been said, let’s check out how people are responding…
Karen Carpenter and idk why this is even a question pic.twitter.com/mDcqSlilut
— Sonny (@TheBeatACNH) October 14, 2021
Madonna, but what a sick, Squid Game-level choice.
— Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) October 14, 2021
Clearly Madonna has the deeper catalogue of hits with over $300M sold but Karen Carpenter’s voice reigns supreme between the two.
— Vanilla Coachella 🇺🇸🌊 🇺🇸 (@AnnieBGreat) October 14, 2021
I like them both, but if I have to choose, I’ll go with the healthier example to young girls that didn’t suffer from an eating disorder, and that would be Madonna.
— “I drink and I know things” (@TikiRose) October 14, 2021
Karen Carpenter this is no competition. pic.twitter.com/r2DI1dZWJB
— S T A R R 💐 (@KrystalStarr85) October 14, 2021
You can’t compare Karen Carpenter to Madonna. Karen is a class by itself.
— Dime Store Deva 💙🤍🕊 (@deva_dime) October 14, 2021
I know most people will probably say Madonna, but I choose Karen Carpenter. She had an amazing three octave contralto vocal range, and perfect pitch. And she was a really good drummer.
— JustJen #Resister #FBR 🇺🇸💙🇺🇸 (@JenLaStella) October 14, 2021
Maybe I’m crazy, but I’m going with Madonna.
— Sonia Schmitt (@soniadeigh) October 14, 2021
What does that have to do with the question?
— Tanner (@GregTannerMedia) October 14, 2021
This is completely unfair to Madonna. They both made music so based on voice Karen Carpenter had a beautiful pure voice while Madonna doesn’t. Madonna just knows how to entertain. I am willing to bet even Madonna would have to choose Karen.
— Mandy Hernandez🌊🌎💖🕊️ (@resist4mykids) October 14, 2021
But it doesn’t stop there. The conversation has gone beyond just the initial thread and it being tweeted about all over…
Just because it’s an excruciating choice doesn’t mean it’s not an easy one: Karen Carpenter is the best adult contemporary vocalist ever but we have plenty of great adult contemporary vocalists. There’s no second Madonna and there never will be. Madonna it is. https://t.co/8CgabCGQ9H
— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) October 14, 2021
How the hell is Karen Carpenter vs. Madonna even a thing?
— Heather (they/she) #BringWynonnaHome ? (@TheSaxyOne) October 14, 2021
Karen Carpenter or Madonna? Are you kidding me? Madge ain't even in Karen Carpenter's league ? pic.twitter.com/0OfNv1W9Sg
— Mandy Von Krolock ? (@VeryAngryNessie) October 14, 2021
If your date says: “I prefer Madonna to Karen Carpenter.”… ??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
— Tralfamadorian (@EirolltheThird) October 14, 2021
What kind of cursory relationship do you have with music to think this is an appropriate comparison to make…?! Anyway, Madonna. https://t.co/QBUMKqE2CH
— Corbitt Williams (@CorbittSays) October 14, 2021
Karen Carpenter, as a singer, had a better voice than Madonna. Not a slam against Madonna. Karen is regarded as having one if the best voices in pop history.
— Boing Going (@XltBoing) October 14, 2021
Karen Carpenter or Madonna? You can't pick they are both so different. Karen was super talented and tragic. When I hear her music I feel sad at a loss of what could've have been. Madonna is a cutting edge living legend.
— terry anne matthews (@inhousemouse) October 14, 2021
Karen Carpenter or Madonna? I'm an 80s kid so….. pic.twitter.com/Nd9Vtmo4Lv
— GC4* (@GodzChild4eva) October 14, 2021
This is too apples/oranges but Esther has a deeper catalog so if we're talking music then it's her. Karen is the better singer/musician. https://t.co/h5CEd9pzLY
— Typical Faggotry ?????? (@MarquesHatesYou) October 14, 2021
The Karen Carpenter/Madonna comparison is so random. It's like me saying, "Dogs or pizza, you've got to pick one." (It's dogs, obviously)
— Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) October 14, 2021
powersthatbe
I agree with the last one, and I would choose dogs too.
As a 35-year fan of M, I’m gonna go with Madonna.
However, I adore both, especially when they have both suffered in the limelight with their own demons.
winemaker
Both look terrible and really who cares much or gives a ripe rats ass?
Den
Clearly a lot of people do. What is it that makes right wingers so deeply, deeply self-absorbed like you always seem to be? There is an actual world beyond the surface of your skin that is bigger and more varied than you can even understand!
justgeo
Karen could sing as easily as Madonna could wishes she could speak! Where is the contest?
uberhund
My preference is Carpenter, but the article is right, you can love both and I do. Madonna is a really great performer of songs, and attempts a far greater range of material than Karen Carpenter’s lovely Easy Listening repetoire. It’s not just about vocal range etc., or Billie Holiday would not have been the truly great singer she was. Can they sing a song in a way that moves or convinces people? Clearly both can. I enjoy both and would hate to do without either.
graphicjack
The CORRECT comparison to Karen Carpenter would be Anni-Frid Lyngstad, as their voices were similar and both rare as a deeper, mezzo-soprano. Madonna can’t really be compared to anyone because she’s in her own lane.
GrizzleyMichael
KAREM CARPENTER ALL THE WAY AND SHE HAD WAY BETTER TALENT THAN MADONNA
Den
Carpenter was a vocalist and drummer. And highly skilled at both. Though she was not particularly melismatic, as is the current style, she had great intonation and communicated emotion well. Impossible to know what her latter career might have been like.
Madonna is a trained dancer (she was with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, a very prestigious company after majoring in dance in college) who chose to become an entertainer and songwriter. She is a moderately competent vocalist, and has written at least some percentage of her lyrics on her own (but apparently not the music). She has built on the work of prior female entertainers of the 19th and 20th century, and pushed the envelope for those who followed her. I’ve always found her voice quite unpleasant, but there is no denying the work she puts into her shows. or the contribution she has made to musical entertainment and pop culture.
I’d have to choose Carpenter because vocal skill/musicianship is much more important to me.
MISTERJETT
they both have earned their places in musical history, so both.
barryaksarben
Karen had an amazing voice with an extremely rare range and clarity. I thought a lot of her songs were sappy lyric wise. Madonna is a competent singer who whose greatest talent was salesmanship and reading of the public which has given her a much bigger career. But if you are picking singers Karen has it all over Madonna.I think they both had tremendous drive to succeed and both had alot of things to overcome to reach the highest level but I think Karen wasnt as strong as Madonna
ScottOnEarth
Present-day Madonna is an epic tragedy…..but, in her heyday, her work and overall influence far eclipsed Karen’s. But no one could ever duplicate Karen’s incredible voice and musicality.