The entire internet is fighting over Karen Carpenter and Madonna right now

By · 11 comments

Twitter is currently engaged in a wild debate over two completely different singers from completely different eras.

It all appears to have started when a user by the name of @BadBraRSR tweeted: “Karen Carpenter or Madonna? These are the two choices.. No ties… If you don’t like either, keep scrolling!”

Now, before we go any further, we would like to say that, regardless of what this guy says, it is entirely possible to like Karen Carpenter and Madonna equally. You don’t actually have to choose. Both are talented performers who have left their own unique marks in pop culture.

We’d also like to say that this is a weird comparison. Karen Carpenter was a ’70s soft rock singer who died from an eating disorder in 1983, the same year Madonna, a pop artist, released her first album of dance songs. The two weren’t even contemporaries. But whatever.

Now that that’s been said, let’s check out how people are responding…

But it doesn’t stop there. The conversation has gone beyond just the initial thread and it being tweeted about all over…

