The entire internet is fighting over Karen Carpenter and Madonna right now

Twitter is currently engaged in a wild debate over two completely different singers from completely different eras.

It all appears to have started when a user by the name of @BadBraRSR tweeted: “Karen Carpenter or Madonna? These are the two choices.. No ties… If you don’t like either, keep scrolling!”

Karen Carpenter or Madonna? These are the two choices.. No ties… If you don’t like either, keep scrolling! — Official Account of "Bad" Brad Berkwitt (@BadBradRSR) October 14, 2021

Now, before we go any further, we would like to say that, regardless of what this guy says, it is entirely possible to like Karen Carpenter and Madonna equally. You don’t actually have to choose. Both are talented performers who have left their own unique marks in pop culture.

We’d also like to say that this is a weird comparison. Karen Carpenter was a ’70s soft rock singer who died from an eating disorder in 1983, the same year Madonna, a pop artist, released her first album of dance songs. The two weren’t even contemporaries. But whatever.

Now that that’s been said, let’s check out how people are responding…

Karen Carpenter and idk why this is even a question pic.twitter.com/mDcqSlilut — Sonny (@TheBeatACNH) October 14, 2021

Madonna, but what a sick, Squid Game-level choice. — Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) October 14, 2021

Clearly Madonna has the deeper catalogue of hits with over $300M sold but Karen Carpenter’s voice reigns supreme between the two. — Vanilla Coachella 🇺🇸🌊 🇺🇸 (@AnnieBGreat) October 14, 2021

I like them both, but if I have to choose, I’ll go with the healthier example to young girls that didn’t suffer from an eating disorder, and that would be Madonna. — “I drink and I know things” (@TikiRose) October 14, 2021

Karen Carpenter this is no competition. pic.twitter.com/r2DI1dZWJB — S T A R R 💐 (@KrystalStarr85) October 14, 2021

You can’t compare Karen Carpenter to Madonna. Karen is a class by itself. — Dime Store Deva 💙🤍🕊 (@deva_dime) October 14, 2021

I know most people will probably say Madonna, but I choose Karen Carpenter. She had an amazing three octave contralto vocal range, and perfect pitch. And she was a really good drummer. — JustJen #Resister #FBR 🇺🇸💙🇺🇸 (@JenLaStella) October 14, 2021

Maybe I’m crazy, but I’m going with Madonna. — Sonia Schmitt (@soniadeigh) October 14, 2021

What does that have to do with the question? — Tanner (@GregTannerMedia) October 14, 2021

This is completely unfair to Madonna. They both made music so based on voice Karen Carpenter had a beautiful pure voice while Madonna doesn’t. Madonna just knows how to entertain. I am willing to bet even Madonna would have to choose Karen. — Mandy Hernandez🌊🌎💖🕊️ (@resist4mykids) October 14, 2021

But it doesn’t stop there. The conversation has gone beyond just the initial thread and it being tweeted about all over…

Just because it’s an excruciating choice doesn’t mean it’s not an easy one: Karen Carpenter is the best adult contemporary vocalist ever but we have plenty of great adult contemporary vocalists. There’s no second Madonna and there never will be. Madonna it is. https://t.co/8CgabCGQ9H — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) October 14, 2021

How the hell is Karen Carpenter vs. Madonna even a thing? — Heather (they/she) #BringWynonnaHome ? (@TheSaxyOne) October 14, 2021

Karen Carpenter or Madonna? Are you kidding me? Madge ain't even in Karen Carpenter's league ? pic.twitter.com/0OfNv1W9Sg — Mandy Von Krolock ? (@VeryAngryNessie) October 14, 2021

If your date says: “I prefer Madonna to Karen Carpenter.”… ?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Tralfamadorian (@EirolltheThird) October 14, 2021

What kind of cursory relationship do you have with music to think this is an appropriate comparison to make…?! Anyway, Madonna. https://t.co/QBUMKqE2CH — Corbitt Williams (@CorbittSays) October 14, 2021

Karen Carpenter, as a singer, had a better voice than Madonna. Not a slam against Madonna. Karen is regarded as having one if the best voices in pop history. — Boing Going (@XltBoing) October 14, 2021

Karen Carpenter or Madonna? You can't pick they are both so different. Karen was super talented and tragic. When I hear her music I feel sad at a loss of what could've have been. Madonna is a cutting edge living legend. — terry anne matthews (@inhousemouse) October 14, 2021

Karen Carpenter or Madonna? I'm an 80s kid so….. pic.twitter.com/Nd9Vtmo4Lv — GC4* (@GodzChild4eva) October 14, 2021

This is too apples/oranges but Esther has a deeper catalog so if we're talking music then it's her. Karen is the better singer/musician. https://t.co/h5CEd9pzLY — Typical Faggotry ?????? (@MarquesHatesYou) October 14, 2021

The Karen Carpenter/Madonna comparison is so random. It's like me saying, "Dogs or pizza, you've got to pick one." (It's dogs, obviously) — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) October 14, 2021

