Episode 3 of the Queerty podcast is out — here’s how to listen

Welcome to another episode of Queerty: The Podcast. This week, the hilarious Jay Jurden (@jayjurden) fills in for Gabe Gonzalez as host, tackling the week’s queer news and pop culture with special guest, Ira Madison III (@irathethird).

The two talk about Ira’s hit podcast Keep It, Padma Lakshmi’s recent political pizza delivery, and share their take on some of the Queerty Award nominees.

Plus — sexual health!

Queerty: The Podcast is available every Friday wherever you listen to podcasts. Subscribe on your favorite podcast player to get each episode. And if you like what you hear, don’t be shy! Leave a review and let us know what you think.