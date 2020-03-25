ER doc pleads with gay guys to “Stop hooking up”

As the coronavirus pandemic drags on, a gay ER nurse has voiced his frustrations on Reddit, begging gay men to stop hooking up.

“There’s a time and a place for everything,” he writes of men who continue to hook up despite the virus. He goes on to complain that men who continue to brag on social media about clubbing or hooking up insult he and other healthcare professionals.

“I’ve worked countless hours trying to protect myself and others with limited PPE [personal protection equipment] and treating patients, and seeing posts saying things about how fun the weekend was […] makes me sick!” he wrote. “I especially am infuriated by the men who are well educated and continued to go out and decide to post about it. Men who are fishing for likes on social media and have no idea what kind of privilege they have.”

Commenters echoed his thoughts. “If HIV couldn’t stop people from having unprotected sex with a stranger, you really think COVID-19 will stop them from going out,” wrote one. “People are choosing to be ignorant bc party, sex and drugs is more important than a fucking life, you might not be that affected by it, but some boomer, or a cancer patient going through treatment, people whose immune systems are weak, they can die bc of your lifestyle, please stay at home.”

“I have nothing but love for the LGBT community,” wrote another, “but stuff like this makes me embarrassed to be a part of it. I already get disgusted by gay/bi men who communicate in dick pics and random hookups, and it’s even worse when we should limit contact with other people to prevent a global pandemic from getting out of control. I don’t know who needs to hear this, but stay the f*ck home.”

Despite the fury, other commenters dissented. “Intimacy is a fundamental need and it’s wrong to condemn that,” one commenter said. “It’s easy to write it off as just stupidity (which in some ways is being unable to get higher-level functions to control lower-level cognitive needs.).”

Other commenters took issue with the author’s criticism of gay people. “Just gay people?” questioned one poster. “Dude, I’d say EVERYONE needs to stop going out.”

“I understand your anger and frustrations,” another writer empathized. “Having lived through the HIV/AIDS crisis, and losing too many friends from sheer, unadulterated stupidity, my anger is boundless at this disrespect for ALL human beings, not just the LGBTQ+ community. With my deepest, sincerest gratitude, THANK YOU for the work you’re doing.

The CDC has advised that while COVID-19 is not sexually transmitted, infected people can pass the disease simply by coming into close contact with someone. The virus can also be passed through kissing.