Eric Trump calls dad from stage to tell him he loves him. This was Trump’s response.

By
Eric Trump calls his dad to tell him he loves him
Eric Trump (Photo: Twitter)

A clip of Eric Trump using his cellphone to call his father, Donald Trump, from stage during a political rally, has gone viral.

Eric was speaking at the ReAwaken America Tour in Canton, Ohio, on Friday. Other speakers included broadcaster Alex Jones, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, which gives you an idea of how it all went down.

At one stage during his speech, Eric decided to call his father, former President Donald Trump, to the delight of the audience.

“You know what, Dad, there is so much love in this room for this country and for you and everything you accomplished,” said Eric. “And, um, I speak on behalf of every single person here: They love you, I love you, we’re proud of you.”

Instead of sending his love back, Donald said, “Well thank you very much, and everybody enjoy yourselves and have a good weekend, and I’ll be in Ohio soon and I’ll see you all.”

You can watch it below.

Longer clips were posted in this thread, which highlights the fact Eric has his dad listed as ‘Dad – POTUS’ on this phone.

The exchange has been widely mocked on Twitter.