Eric Trump calls dad from stage to tell him he loves him. This was Trump’s response.

A clip of Eric Trump using his cellphone to call his father, Donald Trump, from stage during a political rally, has gone viral.

Eric was speaking at the ReAwaken America Tour in Canton, Ohio, on Friday. Other speakers included broadcaster Alex Jones, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, which gives you an idea of how it all went down.

At one stage during his speech, Eric decided to call his father, former President Donald Trump, to the delight of the audience.

“You know what, Dad, there is so much love in this room for this country and for you and everything you accomplished,” said Eric. “And, um, I speak on behalf of every single person here: They love you, I love you, we’re proud of you.”

Instead of sending his love back, Donald said, “Well thank you very much, and everybody enjoy yourselves and have a good weekend, and I’ll be in Ohio soon and I’ll see you all.”

You can watch it below.

Eric calls daddy in the middle of his speech today and tells him how much he loves him. Trump responds by …. telling the crowd to have a nice weekend. pic.twitter.com/Qb19L8ghb4 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 18, 2022

Longer clips were posted in this thread, which highlights the fact Eric has his dad listed as ‘Dad – POTUS’ on this phone.

Eric Trump calls President DJTat ReAwaken America Tour in Canton OH. Looks like he even has him listed as POTUS in his phone.

1/3 pic.twitter.com/f8kycOvPHr — SquawK (@Squawk_8) February 19, 2022

The exchange has been widely mocked on Twitter.

Eric: “Dad, I love you!” Trump: “put Ivanka on the phone…oh, well, have a nice weekend everyone!” — Marc 2Xor3X Sweat Shirt (@thegoodfello) February 18, 2022

This isn’t just sad, it’s pathetic. Parents, make sure your kids know they’re loved. Never make your kids beg for your love & attention. — (@ChidiNwatu) February 18, 2022

It’s almost hard not to feel sorry for his sons. (Am capable of that & unending disdain, too.) — Brettbutlerperiod (@BrettButler1111) February 19, 2022

The proper response to a son who says “I love you”—and I’m going out on a shaky limb here…..is…”I love you.” — KC⚕️⚖️ (@KCdirvish) February 19, 2022

When I tell my boyfriend “I love you” and if he doesn’t say it back right away I feel bad…he eventually says it though. Could just imagine how Eric feels. — Wolfin (@WolfinMage) February 18, 2022

When will these people learn! Their sperm donor doesn’t feel love, he is physically unable too!

He will toss them in a cell so damn fast, they won’t know what hit them! — Monica (@Baileybear544) February 18, 2022