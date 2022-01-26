Eric Trump issues “fraud alert” to followers and the responses are exactly what you’d expect

Eric Trump took to Twitter this week to remind everyone he’s the dumb one issue a dramatic “fraud alert” to his 4 million followers. And just like that, irony was declared dead.

Related: Eric Trump proves the body can successfully survive without a brain in latest Fox News appearance

“Fraud Alert,” he wrote. “It has come to our attention that someone is promoting a crypto currency called ‘TrumpCoin’ (Symbol ‘TRUMP’). This has NOTHING to do with our family, we do not authorize the use and we are in no way affiliated with this group. Legal action will be taken.”

Fraud Alert: It has come to our attention that someone is promoting a crypto currency called "TrumpCoin" (Symbol "TRUMP.") This has NOTHING to do with our family, we do not authorize the use and we are in no way affiliated with this group. Legal action will be taken. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 24, 2022

But what Eric doesn’t seem to realize is that he’s about six years late to the party. The TrumpCoin token has been circulating on the crypto market since 2016. It was launched in honor of the man who would soon become the one term, twice-impeached 45th President of the United States. Creators billed it as “the #1 Patriot Cryptocurrency.”

Related: Eric Trump doesn’t deny stealing from kids with cancer in totally unhinged Twitter tantrum

Per TrumpCoin’s website:

The TrumpCoin Patriot loves Freedom, God, Family and feels a sense of pride in contributing to society. They stand up against corruption, support integrity, preserve our individual rights in a free society and respect those flags around the world that represent freedom. We stand firm against leftist groups and intimidation. Patriots have sacrificed their time, energies, careers, families and their lives for the good of all people.

Now, here’s how people have been responding to Eric’s “fraud alert”…

You lost me at “Fraud Alert.” — (@ChidiNwatu) January 24, 2022

Threatening legal action against imaginary money?? Sound like a Trump business now doesn’t it?!? — Cory Dean (@blueautumnmusic) January 24, 2022

I believe you have other legal action to worry about first! — Don Bailey (@DonBaileySpeaks) January 24, 2022

When you shorten it, it becomes almost like a haiku. pic.twitter.com/GlplFB9yYB — Fucker Carlson (No, not *that* Fucker) (@AleksyDaSexy) January 24, 2022

Can’t be a worse investment than anything “official” from your company. — Ed Duco (@HardBoiledEddie) January 24, 2022

“Fraud alert” should be the pretext of every tweet you send out just to warn ppl — TrumpLeadsACult (@LeadsCult) January 24, 2022

You’re just mad you didn’t think of the scam first. — Kelly: Battle Angel (@IlythiaGemini) January 24, 2022

Why? There are other people that have the name and the word does have several meanings. Still time to flip, Eric! — “International Strategery” (Ret.) (@IntlMergers) January 24, 2022

Shall we continue?

Good luck taking legal action on a crypto coin — Josh Legend (@JoshLegend10) January 25, 2022

“Fraud Alert” really this coming from a person that as part of a settlement had to take mandatory training on how not to misspend kids cancer charity funds. — lind K (@k_linkov08) January 24, 2022

Are you shaking your fist in the air while saying this? — Frisco Kidd (@FriscoKidd3) January 24, 2022

Headline: Snake oil salesman upset that his likeness found on a bottle of snake oil… pic.twitter.com/iWJNSoNK4v — Blue through and through (@RohitianRR) January 24, 2022

Translation –

“Why didn’t we think of that grift?” — President of the Ted Cruz Haters Club (@ihatebuckydent) January 24, 2022

I hear the rest of the Fraud Alerts will be announced by NYAG next week — Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) January 24, 2022

You dont have to alert us. Most of us know to stay away from this brand — ArturP (@arturp78) January 24, 2022

Now you know how the children dying from cancer feel. — FionaFaye (@mary41971191) January 24, 2022

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.