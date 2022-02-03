Eric Trump just took the lead in race to determine Donald’s dumbest offspring

It turns out no one is more confused about the Trump family’s legal issues in New York more so than Eric Trump himself.
On Wednesday, the former president’s second son tweeted that his family had “filed suit in NY Supreme Court outlining the illegal & blatantly unethical behavior of Attorney General Letitia James. It is ‘third-world’ prosecutorial misconduct and her viciousness is truly embarrassing to the great state of New York.”
Today our family filed suit in NY Supreme Court outlining the illegal & blatantly unethical behavior of Attorney General Letitia James. It is “third-world” prosecutorial misconduct and her viciousness is truly embarrassing to the great state of New York. https://t.co/XaSF9QUREi
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 2, 2022
James’ has been leading an ongoing civil investigation into potential Trump Organization fraud, including whether the family business lied about the value of its real estate holdings for tax purposes.
True to his name, Eric’s tweet was heavy on indignation and light on facts.
As legal website Above The Law points out, Trump lawyers didn’t “file suit” in the New York Supreme Court. The family did file a motion to quash subpoenas for his father, brother, and sister, complaining James’ investigation is “a blatant and obvious attempt to suppress [Trump’s] voice, interfere with his political ambitions and silence the will of millions of voters – a violation of our nation’s most fundamental constitutional rights.”
Related: Eric Trump proves the body can successfully survive without a brain in Fox News appearance
In a response, James countered it’s tough to argue your speech is being suppressed when you won’t shut up.
Eric, who unsuccessfully quashed his own subpoena in James’ civil case, invoked his Fifth Amendment rights more than 500 times last month when questioned by the New York attorney general’s office for its investigation into the company’s finances.
“This is what you’d expect from Russia,” he ranted to Sean Hannity on Fox News around that time. “This is what you’d expect from Venezuela! This is third-rate stuff!”
Eric Trump says Letitia James suing Trump violates the constitution pic.twitter.com/x6R9HAJmMF
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 11, 2022
Nobody knows third-rate better than Eric, but he might want to get out of the way and leave this to his lawyers.
Here’s how Twitter responded:
Nope, he wasn't even right that they filed suit today. It was a brief in an existing suit.
— abmoser88 (@abmoser88) February 2, 2022
Your family filed a motion in response, not a lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/plxlGIJaVO
— TheWatchman1961 (@TheWatchman1961) February 2, 2022
Hey listen to daddy! https://t.co/86bCxKCQAy
— Roger (Blocked by rudy giuliani and donald jr LOL) (@TheWondersNatur) February 2, 2022
Someone is freaking out and it isn’t AG James. https://t.co/5CmaGwt1zc
— Stacey (@OhStaceyB) February 2, 2022
Because innocent people always file suits, plead the Fifth and refuse to just prove that you are…you know…innocent.https://t.co/nWp6JS31lP
— PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) February 2, 2022
How did you find an attorney desperate enough to work for your family?
— Palko Bicskei (@BicskeiPalko) February 2, 2022
2 Comments
LumpyPillows
The only Trump that isn’t noticeably mentally deficient is Ivanka, and she’s at best of average intelligence. She is a sociopath like the rest of them however. Eric does have the claim to fame of being the dumbest of a really dumb clan.
Cam
The problem for the Trump family is that they’ve used threats of lawsuits to get away with stuff when they were a local NY business office and had relationships with all of the local officials.
Those tactics don’t work when the Feds are investigating or when you’ve got AGs from multiple states going after you.