Eric Trump politely informed that his father is a loser after writing another embarrassing tweet

Eric Trump has once again lived up to his reputation for being a few watts short of a light bulb.

Last Saturday, the Senate voted 57 to 43 to convict ex-president Donald Trump of the one article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection. The historic vote fell just short of the two thirds needed for conviction, with only seven Republican senators voting with the Democrats, ten short of what was needed.

Still, it was the most bipartisan vote to convict an elected official in an impeachment trial in American history. On top of that, Trump also holds the unique distinction of being the only U.S. President to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives.

Now, most people would look at this as something to be ashamed of. Or, at the very least, not something to brag about. But not Eric Trump! Shortly after the majority of the Senate declared his father was, indeed, guilty, the 37-year-old took to Twitter to crow about his dad’s victory.

“2-0,” Eric tweeted, once again demonstrating that he has absolutely no idea how this whole impeachment thing works.

2-0 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 13, 2021

Folx on Twitter were quick to bring silly Eric back down to reality…

Twice impeached. — dane southard (@Ohdaneit) February 13, 2021

A majority of the Senate voted that your father GUILTY. — Svea Elske (@SveaElske) February 13, 2021

Imagine bragging about being the only twice-impeached President in history. — Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) February 13, 2021

Daddy’s Achievements: – twice lost the popular vote

– twice impeached

– lost the 2020 election

– incited an insurrection

– banned from Twitter That’s what Eric is “proud” of! — MURRAY (@murray_nyc) February 14, 2021

Surprised you can count that high. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) February 13, 2021

He’s still the only president in history impeached twice lol. Out of all impeachment’s of presidents, he owns half of them lol — Jessica Miller (@Jx3MAMA85) February 13, 2021

As opposed to other presidents who actually served TWO terms and didn’t have even 1 impeachment… yep, the only president EVER to only serve 1 term and get impeached twice…wonderful record. — RJ (@truthwoman53) February 13, 2021

Lost the WH. Lost the House. Lost the Senate. 0-3 — 🏳️‍🌈 Lance 🏳️‍🌈 It’s a new day. (@LanceUSA70) February 14, 2021

Gotta say that’s the strangest claim to fame of any President, but sure Eric your Dad only got impeached twice. 🙂 LOL — Brettus (@BrettPatrickPo1) February 13, 2021

OBAMA 0-0 — Formerly Known as ALT-immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) February 14, 2021

This is a weird flex bro — Edelweißpirat – Was ist mit den Panikknöpfen? (@crandallgold) February 14, 2021

And yet, this still remains true: pic.twitter.com/auWLtEuopw — Doug Kayne (@TheDougKayne) February 14, 2021



Of course, this is hardly the first (or second… or third… or fourth) time Eric has made a fool of himself on Twitter.

In December, he was widely ridiculed after he tweeted a meme “proving” his father won the election. And in November, he urged people in Minnesota to vote for his dad… one week after the polls had closed.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.