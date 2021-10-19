dumb and dumber

Eric Trump proves the body can successfully survive without a brain in latest Fox News appearance

Imagine going through life being Eric Trump.

Donald Trump‘s 37-year-old son appeared on Sean Hannity’s show last night to bitch about how President Biden has been spending way too much time at his house in Delaware and not enough time at the actual White House.

“Every crisis that Biden has and every single day, there’s another one, whether it be Afghanistan or the border, right, the leaders leave,” Eric said. “When Afghanistan is falling, guess what? You have President Biden who is in Delaware not solving that problem.”

And just like that, irony keeled over died.

Now, for context: According to the Washington Post, Donald Trump visited a Trump Organization property a total of 428 days during his one-term presidency. That’s one visit every 3.4 days. The majority of the visits were either to Mar-a-Lago (142 days) or his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey (106 days). He also spent 298 days golfing, according to TrumpGolfCount.com.

But Joe Biden spending the weekends at his home in Delaware instead of at the White House is a problem for Eric.

Now, let’s take a look at how Twitter is reacting to Eric’s most recent Fox News appearance…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.