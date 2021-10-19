Eric Trump proves the body can successfully survive without a brain in latest Fox News appearance

Imagine going through life being Eric Trump.

Donald Trump‘s 37-year-old son appeared on Sean Hannity’s show last night to bitch about how President Biden has been spending way too much time at his house in Delaware and not enough time at the actual White House.

“Every crisis that Biden has and every single day, there’s another one, whether it be Afghanistan or the border, right, the leaders leave,” Eric said. “When Afghanistan is falling, guess what? You have President Biden who is in Delaware not solving that problem.”

And just like that, irony keeled over died.

Eric Trump criticizes Joe Biden for spending time at his personal property instead of the White House. Irony is deader than dead. pic.twitter.com/p0EDnZ825D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2021

Now, for context: According to the Washington Post, Donald Trump visited a Trump Organization property a total of 428 days during his one-term presidency. That’s one visit every 3.4 days. The majority of the visits were either to Mar-a-Lago (142 days) or his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey (106 days). He also spent 298 days golfing, according to TrumpGolfCount.com.

But Joe Biden spending the weekends at his home in Delaware instead of at the White House is a problem for Eric.

Now, let’s take a look at how Twitter is reacting to Eric’s most recent Fox News appearance…

Eric Trump got caught stealing from kids with cancer, so he should really just shut the fuck up forever about everything. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) October 19, 2021

If Eric Trump we’re any dumber he’d be Eric Trump. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 19, 2021

Eric Trump criticizing Joe Biden for spending time at his personal property is like Eric Trump criticizing Joe Biden for being named "Donald". — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) October 19, 2021

Eric has successfully demonstrated that the human body can successfully survive without a brain — Sonny (@sonnycharette) October 19, 2021

Eric Trump is trending so let’s make sure that kids with cancer aren’t missing any money. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 19, 2021

The bedbugs at Mar-a-Lago couldn’t be reached for comment. — Matt R🎃gers  (@Politidope) October 19, 2021

Meghan McCain and Eric Trump are trending so it’s a big day for white privileged people nobody would know existed if it weren’t for their fathers. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 19, 2021

Eric trump is functioning with half a brain cell. — Nurses Against Dick Pics. (@ClaudetteGGibs1) October 19, 2021

Always accuse your enemy of exactly what you are doing — Spooky Liberal Wombat (@LiberalWombat) October 19, 2021

Every time Don Jr. or Eric Trump goes on Hannity, an angel throws up in its wings. — God (@thegoodgodabove) October 19, 2021

