Eric Trump proves there’s nothing lonelier than being the unloved son of a wannabe dictator

Eric Trump is the laughingstock of Twitter this morning after he went on Fox News last night to tout his dad’s “great relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin was in with the KGB, he can read people, and he could tell that Donald Trump was a very strong person,” Eric told Sean Hannity when asked about why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the Trump administration.

Eric Trump: Putin was in with the KGB. He can read people and he could tell that Donald Trump was a very strong person pic.twitter.com/1BqhstcUMP

Eric then pointed to his dad’s “perfect” relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“And what did my father say? ‘You know, Kim, you mess around with us, you will be met with fire and fury, the likes of which you have never seen before.’ Right?” he said. “And then a couple months later, they’re shaking hands in North Korea, and the relationship was perfect!”

When Hannity asked Eric why President Biden hasn’t retaliated against reported Russian threats of using “nukes,” chemical weapons, bioweapons, or cyber warfare, he replied, “Rather than say, ‘We’ll do that to you if you ever dare touch us,’ it just, you know, it seems like Joe gets afraid.”

Eric then claimed his dad would have called up Putin on the phone and said, “‘Vladimir, don’t even think about it!”

Eric Trump: My father would’ve called up and said “Vladimir, don’t even think about it. Don’t even try us. I’m telling you it’s not going to work out very well for you” pic.twitter.com/Zy1FiYiOJp — Acyn (@Acyn) March 15, 2022

Seriously, there’s nothing sadder than the unloved son of a wannabe dictator going on TV to whine about how his pops would’ve handled a phone call with a murderous autocrat.

In response to Putin’s attack on Ukraine, the US and its NATO allies have imposed severe economic sanctions on Russia and approved billions of dollars in military and humanitarian aid to the Eastern European country. They have stopped short, however, of making any military moves that could incite open conflict between NATO and Russia and potentially result in a nuclear war.

Here’s what folx on Twitter are saying about Eric’s embarrassing Fox News appearance…

Eric Trump: My dad would’ve called up & said “Vladimir, don’t even think about it. Don’t even try us. I’m telling you it’s not going to work out very well for you” LOL ? Captain Ouchie Foot dodged the draft 5 times & hid in the White House bunker because of peaceful protestors — Lindy Li (@lindyli) March 15, 2022

Eric Trump touting his father’s relationship with Putin is funny when you think about how Eric has no relationship with his father. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 15, 2022

One has to believe the comments by Eric Trump are satire. — Avenger Resister (@AvengerResister) March 15, 2022

Eric Trump is proud of his daddy’s relationship with murderous tyrants. He’s also a little jealous. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) March 15, 2022

Eric Trump is trending, it's time remember all those kids in grade school who ate paste out of the jar. — Pastor Rob Fleeceman (@PFleeceman) March 15, 2022

Am I the only one that doesn't give a shit what Eric Trump says about annnnything? — ?? Koko ?? (@Kokomothegreat) March 15, 2022

According to Eric Trump, his father could have just called up Putin and said “don’t even think about it,” and Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine. In 2020, Eric Trump also claimed his father “literally saved Christianity.” — Kate ?????? (@ImSpeaking13) March 15, 2022

Eric Trump is trending so that means a charity is missing money. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 15, 2022

Why would anyone seek out Eric Trump's opinion on anything let alone a war. — Brad Beauregard Jr ?? (@BradBeauregardJ) March 15, 2022

I’ll keep asking this: if he has such a great relationship & respect for eachother, why doesn’t he pick up the phone & tell him to stop the war then claim credit for being the peacemaker? Can’t imagine he’d pass on obtaining bragging rights for doing so. — BJEJJT7109 (@johnjohnson7109) March 15, 2022

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.