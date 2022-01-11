Eric Trump ranting about his vast constitutional expertise on Fox News is truly something else

Esteemed legal scholar Eric Trump struggled to maintain his composure when sharing his opinions about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ legal actions against his family on Fox News last night.

James’ has been leading an ongoing civil investigation into potential Trump Organization fraud, including whether the family business lied about the value of its real estate holdings for tax purposes.

Related: Eric Trump doesn’t deny stealing from kids with cancer in totally unhinged Twitter tantrum

“She ran on the campaign promise of suing my father because she didn’t believe in his political party,” the son of the ex-president, who shares a birthday with the January 6 insurrection, said to Sean Hannity.

Then he went on claim the suit “violates the Constitution.” (Fact check: No, it doesn’t.) From there, he grew increasingly more emotional and irrational.

Related: Lara Trump has a hissy fit over Melania Trump being snubbed by ‘Vogue’, calls people “obsessed”

“This is what you’d expect from Russia,” he ranted. “This is what you’d expect from Venezuela! This is third-rate stuff!”

Eric Trump says Letitia James suing Trump violates the constitution pic.twitter.com/x6R9HAJmMF — Acyn (@Acyn) January 11, 2022

Last week, Eric’s two older siblings, Don Jr. and Ivanka, asked a judge to quash subpoenas they had received from James’ office demanding their testimony in the investigation.

The toxic brother-sister duo accused James of having ulterior motives, saying she was trying to get their testimony in the civil case for the sole purpose of handing it over to criminal prosecutors later on.

Related: Ivanka really, really, really doesn’t want to comply with that scary subpoena she just got

“This is a rather transparent gambit,” their lawyers argued. “By attempting to play both sides, Ms. James is in a position to cherry pick her investigatory methods–civil or criminal–in a calculated manner to, for example, leverage a Fifth Amendment assertion and obtain an adverse inference.”

Ivanka and Don Jr. said they “might” (key word: might) consider testifying if they could be guaranteed that no criminal investigation involving them would be launched. Because that is a request only absolutely completely totally 100% innocent people make.

Here’s how people on Twitter are reacting to Eric’s legal temper tantrum last night…

Someone tell Eric Trump that Letitia James holding his idiot father accountable for breaking the law isn’t against the fucking Constitution. — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) January 11, 2022

Woke up at 2:30 AM to find Eric Trump and Sarah Palin trending. Must be a whole lot of stupid going on. pic.twitter.com/l6et1FU5LB — BidenIsBetter (@Any1But) January 11, 2022

Eric Trump is trending so that means a charity for kids cancer is missing money. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 11, 2022

NEW: Constitutional Expert Eric Trump says that Letitia James is violating the constitution by doing her job — TheSadTruth💙 (@ReportsDaNews) January 11, 2022

When Eric Trump was asked which constitution he was referring to. pic.twitter.com/O62Wy2Bb1y — ADROCK CA (@RealAdamFrancis) January 11, 2022

Remind me is he the smart one — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 11, 2022

Eric Trump says that Letitia James suing the Trump family violates the prostitution. There, I fixed it. — Barbara_I 🐵🐷🐵🐸🦎 (@Barbara102006) January 11, 2022

Remember when Eric Trump and his siblings stole money from kids with cancer and then had to take a class on how not to be corrupt? Yeah, good times. — Shari Lynn (@LynnSharig8) January 11, 2022

Eric Trump makes Lauren Boebert look like a genius. — Mayo (@Mayoisstillspi1) January 11, 2022

Eric Trump studied the Constitution at Trump University. So he should know . — Vote Blue in 2022 ! (@Jrfitzg) January 11, 2022

Watch the full segment below. Or don’t.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.