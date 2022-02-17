Eric Trump says he wants to have dinner with Jesus just so he can bitch about Joe Biden

Fresh off the heels of his super embarrassing appearance on Fox News where he nearly broke down sobbing, Eric Trump sat down this week with right wing troll Candace Owens for a softball interview about nothing substantive, interesting, or informative.

At one point, Owens asked Eric who he would like to have dinner with, dead or alive, to which the 38-year-old answered, “How about Jesus?”

“Jesus! That’s a good answer!” Owens replied, impressed.

“That’d be a good one, right?” Eric said.

The eye-rolling moment felt very scripted and was obviously inspired by George W. Bush’s “Jesus moment” during the 2000 presidential campaign, when he was asked during the Republican primary debate in Iowa who his favorite political philosopher was and replied, “Uh, Christ. Because he changed my heart.”

When asked by Owens what he and the son of God might discuss during their dinner date, Eric said that he would like to talk to him about what a terrible president Joe Biden is.

He then rattled off all the questions he’d ask Mr. Christ, “Did you envision this happening to the United States of America? Did you ever envision a person as incompetent as Joe Biden running the United States of America? How in the world did this happen?”

Now, we’ve never met Jesus before, but based on what we know about the guy, we’re guessing he probably isn’t too interested in talking politics with a grifter who was busted for stealing money from a children’s cancer charity.

Eric continued, “Honestly, I might ask him if this is actually a ploy to show people the difference between Republican leadership and Democratic leadership. Sometimes I think about that.”

Watch.

Eric Trump says he wants to have dinner with Jesus: "I might ask him if this is actually a ploy to show people the difference between Republican leadership and Democratic leadership" pic.twitter.com/ET7YFb0uKn — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 16, 2022

Queerty reached out to Jesus for comment and his camp told us that he’s unable to meet Eric for dinner because he’s busy that night, and every other night.

Now, here’s how people are responding to Eric’s idiotic “Jesus moment”…

Eric Trump- Jesus Christ has received your dinner invitation. He replied, and I quote, “go to hell”. — Salone Alistair (@SaloneAlistair) February 17, 2022

Oh FFS!! Jesus…..the holy light, the son of God, comes back to Earth in a flesh body….and he's going hang with Eric Trump? I think not. Bring your floaties though Eric, you will get to be part of the flood when he returns. https://t.co/HLEn2jJTTx — Steph ??????? (@NOLADuchess) February 17, 2022

I want him to have dinner with Jesus too. — Sandi – No DM’s please. (@sandi_fish) February 17, 2022

Says Jesus: Eric my boy, let us first talk about stealing from children with cancer. — Marvin In The Middle (@marvinbiggs) February 17, 2022

Then he'd stick Jesus with the bill.https://t.co/Jc9w99OggK — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) February 17, 2022

Jesus: so you stole money from children with cancer? Eric: I plead the fifth. — Nick (@minutiaephoto) February 17, 2022

I think when he does meet with Jesus, Jesus will be doing all of the talking. — John (@John604ever) February 17, 2022

….he’d actually turnaround and walk out once he saw that Jesus had brown skin. — 🇺🇸🌊Dom Cobb🌊🇺🇸 (@J_Remixed) February 17, 2022

Jesus is busy, however someone he’s more well acquainted with is available… pic.twitter.com/vPLQHCxcQR — Jr(Get Vaccinated)Webber (@jrwebber16) February 17, 2022

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.