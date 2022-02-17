dinner companion

Eric Trump says he wants to have dinner with Jesus just so he can bitch about Joe Biden

By

Fresh off the heels of his super embarrassing appearance on Fox News where he nearly broke down sobbing, Eric Trump sat down this week with right wing troll Candace Owens for a softball interview about nothing substantive, interesting, or informative.

At one point, Owens asked Eric who he would like to have dinner with, dead or alive, to which the 38-year-old answered, “How about Jesus?”

“Jesus! That’s a good answer!” Owens replied, impressed.

“That’d be a good one, right?” Eric said.

The eye-rolling moment felt very scripted and was obviously inspired by George W. Bush’s “Jesus moment” during the 2000 presidential campaign, when he was asked during the Republican primary debate in Iowa who his favorite political philosopher was and replied, “Uh, Christ. Because he changed my heart.”

When asked by Owens what he and the son of God might discuss during their dinner date, Eric said that he would like to talk to him about what a terrible president Joe Biden is.

He then rattled off all the questions he’d ask Mr. Christ, “Did you envision this happening to the United States of America? Did you ever envision a person as incompetent as Joe Biden running the United States of America? How in the world did this happen?”

Now, we’ve never met Jesus before, but based on what we know about the guy, we’re guessing he probably isn’t too interested in talking politics with a grifter who was busted for stealing money from a children’s cancer charity.

Eric continued, “Honestly, I might ask him if this is actually a ploy to show people the difference between Republican leadership and Democratic leadership. Sometimes I think about that.”

Watch.

Queerty reached out to Jesus for comment and his camp told us that he’s unable to meet Eric for dinner because he’s busy that night, and every other night.

Now, here’s how people are responding to Eric’s idiotic “Jesus moment”…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.