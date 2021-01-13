Eric Trump throws temper tantrum over everyone turning on his family, hangs up on reporter

A growing number of businesses have severed ties with the Trump Organization since last week’s insurrection, which many say Donald Trump is responsible for, and perhaps nobody’s more upset about the whole thing than Eric Frederick Trump.

Not only have all the major tech companies banned Donald Trump from their platforms, but Deutsche Bank announced it would cease doing business with him, and PGA of America announced it would no longer hold its namesake championship at any of his golf courses.

According to The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman, losing the PGA tournament left the outgoing one-term president “gutted,” upsetting him even more than his impending second impeachment and possible removal from office.

He’s angry about impeachment, people who have spoken to him say. But the reaction to the PGA decision was different order of magnitude. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 11, 2021

Now, Eric Trump is speaking out about the whole thing and–surprise!–he’s playing the victim.

“We live in the age of cancel culture, but this isn’t something that started this week,” he told the Associated Press yesterday. “It is something that they have been doing to us and others for years.”

“If you disagree with them, if they don’t like you, they try and cancel you.”

In this case, we’d say people aren’t “trying” to cancel the Trumps. They are canceling the Trumps. The Trumps have officially been #canceled.

Unfortunately, Eric doesn’t seem to have gotten that memo yet. He still believes that, after all is said and done, his father will come out victorious.

“You have a man who would get followed to the ends of the Earth by a hundred million Americans,” he continued. “He created the greatest political movement in American history and his opportunities are endless!”

When the AP asked Eric whether he believed his dad might be at least partially responsible for inciting last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, he hung up.

One week to Inauguration Day, folx!

