Erotic horror movie actress Tudor Dixon’s weird obsession with gay sex took center stage last night

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her GOP challenger, former-erotic-horror-movie-actress-turned-pious-mother-of-four Tudor Dixon, faced off last night in their second debate in Michigan’s gubernatorial race.

The candidates clashed on a number of issues, from abortion rights (Dixon wants uphold the state’s 1931 abortion ban) to gun rights (Dixon opposes gun, magazine, and ammunition bans and supports allowing people to carry concealed weapons without a permit).

But perhaps the biggest moment came toward the end of the debate, when the topic of banning books arose. Dixon has made this a cornerstone of her campaign platform. Specifically, she wants to ban books that talk about LGBTQ issues and sexual health.

During a homophobic press conference last month, she proposed statewide ban on “pornographic” (read: LGBTQ) books in libraries, telling reporters, “Leadership is being unafraid to say that if an adult is caught showing pornographic materials to children and talking to them about sex in school without their parents’ consent, that adult will be prosecuted just as they would be if they did it at the school bus.”

When asked how she defines pornography, Dixon said it was “two naked people, and they are acting out a sexual act, and multiple different sexual acts.” Then she offered to send a reporter some examples.

“This is not about LGBTQ issues,” she added. “This is about protecting children, protecting parents rights and getting our schools back to the basics of teaching kids how to read and write.”

It’s not every day that the Republican candidate for Governor of a state (MI) offers to send a reporter some porn, but it’s 2022 and here we are. pic.twitter.com/eSpwTiZENY — Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) September 20, 2022

During last night’s debate, Dixon, who is endorsed by the NRA, doubled down on her stance around what books should be allowed in libraries and what books should be banned, saying that “parents are outraged” over what she characterized as “books describing how to have sex.”

Sounding like a true crazy person, she argued, “If you have material in your school that is something you can’t read to a child at a bus stop because you would be arrested because it is pornographic, then it should not be in a classroom.”

For her part, Gov. Whitmer, who is seeking a second term, listened patiently and, when Dixon was finished, simply said, “Do you really think books are more dangerous than guns? Do you really think that books post a greater danger to our kids than gun violence does?”

Does Tudor Dixon really think books are more dangerous than guns? pic.twitter.com/D2Ny9XNubR — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) October 26, 2022

(Sad fact: According to the CDC, in 2020, leading cause of death among children ages one through 18 involved a firearm. In years prior to that, the leading cause of death had been car accidents. There have been 0 reported deaths caused by books or any other reading material about gay sex.)

Whitmer continued, “Mrs. Dixon is trying to distract us. She’s trying to divert attention from the fact that she is bankrolled by Betsy DeVos. She has endorsed Betsy DeVos’s plan to drain half a billion dollars out of our public schools. And that’s why she’s waging these fights. We have to protect our kids.”

In her closing remarks, Whitmer accused Dixon of dividing Michiganders, saying “She stokes violence, spreads conspiracy theories, even attacks working women and teachers.”

According to the latest data from FiveThirtyEight, Whitmer is leading Dixon by 5.4 points. When it comes to fundraising, as of August 2022, she has raked in over $26 million in campaign donations, compared to Dixon’s $2 million.

Here’s what folx on Twitter are saying…

Is this a hologram of Tudor Dixon or is she just unable to decide whether books are more dangerous than guns? #MIGOVDEBATE https://t.co/mEYznCgRVH — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 26, 2022

“Do you really think books are more dangerous than guns?” — Gretchen Whitmer, looking directly at Tudor Dixon — That Gay Guy Candle Co. (@gayguycandleco) October 25, 2022

Tudor Dixon's Platform:

?Wants her hands on our bodies

?Talks a lot about porn

?Wants gun-blazing teachers in every classroom Sounds like the kind of movie she wouldn't let her kids see. Vote #BigGretch and keep Michigan moving forward. — MICHIGAN FORWARD (@michforward) October 26, 2022

Tudor Dixon’s DeVos voucher scheme would slash $500 million from public education in Michigan — threatening funding for school mental health services, learning loss programs, and school safety. We must defend our schools and elect @gretchenwhitmer. #TeamWhitmer #MIpol #MIgov — AP ???? (@bwaydiva1) October 25, 2022

Tudor Dixon sure doesn't come off as very bright. Whitmer is wiping the floor with her in this debate. #debate #michigan #Governor — Leo (@UltimoLeo) October 25, 2022

Tudor Dixon is an election denier, anti-choice/forced-birther (even in the case of rape and incest), funded by Betsy DeVos, anti-LGBTQ, and more concerned with "dirty" books in libraries than guns in schools. She cannot be elected Governor. — Jacob Shaver (@jshaver1312) October 26, 2022

Gretchen Whitmer got in a good one at Tudor Dixon in their debate tonight. She said old Tootie thinks books are more dangerous than guns. Good one, Big Gretch! This teacher thinks that’s ? % right on. ??? — Queen Esme Says So (@says_esme) October 26, 2022

Trump wants Tudor Dixon to be the Governor of Michigan. Here is a clip of her soft-porn zombie vampire movie…..

She also thinks women should be forced to give birth, even if they die in the process.

This is real. pic.twitter.com/gOEwU5QEct — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) August 24, 2022

Prior to her recent foray into politics, Dixon was an aspiring horror movie actress. According to IMDB, her film credits include the 2008 thriller “LexiBaby” and a some weird vampire web series called “Transitions.” She also appeared in the raunchy 2012 sex comedy/horror flick “Buddy BeBop vs the Living Dead”, which depicts women being attacked, sexual assaulted, and peed on by male zombies.