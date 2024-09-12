Eureka O’Hara in Spiegelworld’s “DiscoShow.” Photo by Pari Dukovic.

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas — unless you’re talking with Eureka O’Hara. The RuPaul’s Drag Race alum and original co-star of We’re Here is working her rhinestones and platform heels in Spiegelworld’s new Las Vegas production, DiscoShow.

The disco circus was first workshopped in New York City in 2018 and has evolved into an extravagant, purpose-built venue to house the company’s unique brand of entertainment. Out director-choreographer Steven Hoggett (Broadway’s Sweeney Todd) brings his unique sense of movement and staging to the space, which also includes two unique spaces — 99 Prince and Glitterloft — to imbibe and indulge in a way that only Vegas can offer.

Queerty caught up with Eureka shortly before opening to find out more about her role as Mother, how she’s enjoying life in the desert spotlight, and dream collabs that might inspire her next gig.

Spiegelworld’s “DiscoShow.” Photos by Pari Dukovic.

“I love the nightlife, I’ve got to boogie…” — I’m DiscoShow’s spiritual guide and girl, it’s a journey! Tiny spoiler …

This is such a loaded question because I love so many things about this show. The talent is off the charts, and I think my favorite “wow” moment is the historic story of reliving the Disco 1970s party vibe. The show is like taking a step back in time and fully transporting you to that disco club experience. The hidden gem for me would be hitting up Diner Ross after the show and getting you some good food and a cute cocktail.

Director Steven Hoggett is a queer theatermaker everyone needs to know about it. The biggest lesson he’s imparted so far is …

There’s a moment in the show where my character, Mother, has an emotional breakdown because of what disco endured during the ’70s because of its popularity and inclusion. At first, I was doing this scene as Eureka, the Drag Queen, and he came to me and said, “When we’re emotional, we try to hide it from people. So don’t forget if you’re mother, the character, you would hold the emotion back before letting it go.”

It opened my mind and helped me understand the character I was portraying, not just a drag queen. Mother is someone who truly cares for her community, and she understands the struggle of life and having a place to feel comfortable and free. I really resonate with that. That is what disco was and is now at the Disco Glitter Loft.

I may have been born in 1990, but I’m a disco girl at heart. If I had to play one disco song on auto-repeat, it would be ________…

“Knock on Wood” by Amii Stewart. I would want to have the late, great, OG MOTHER DIVINE. That would give me my whole life.

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but I’m going to spill the tea …

This is Vegas, baby; I’ve walked out of my apartment building and seen it all …DRAMA! Superfrico at The Cosmopolitan has THE BEST mozzarella you will ever eat, and the man making it, named I ain’t gonna tell you his tea, was FOIIINE and just waited till comes out and performed to “Milkshake.” She goes awff honey and twirls through the isles. Her name is Mooneisha, I think.

At my dressing table, you’ll find …

There’s a photo of my Drag Mother, Jacqueline St. James. An OG poster of Divine from The Neon Woman, gifted by an amazing writer friend of mine.

Snacks would be mints and anything sour and chewy to keep the spirits up. I wash it down with some water. If anything else, Sprite will do it for me.

And of course my Sponsored MAC cosmetics and my trusty essential Drag Makeup by Esther Styles including Mehron and Kryolan.

Revive __________ so I can star in it …

Not necessarily a revival, but I love to star in a feature film of Divine AKA Glen Milsted’s life. I do have an idea, if anyone is interested 😉

My biggest onstage mishap happened when …

During this show, the changes are quick and fast and mama has lost a wig. And there ain’t nothing like coming up from flipping your hair, trying to be sexy and sassy, and realizing you are bald-headed.

The LGBTQ+ person I’d love to collaborate with …

Probably Chappel Roan and, honestly, Ice Spice. I think between the two, we can make a new Destiny’s Child, and I don’t mind being Michelle cause she is the voice.

I would love to see us do the Sanderson Sisters [from Hocus Pocus] for Halloween, but Ice Spice has to be Winnifred and I’m Sarah, sorry Chappel, you’re Mary… imagine.

Chappel Roan is representing a queen culture that is very Lady Gaga, but she’s queer, so she represents more authentically for my community. Ice Spice is just that girl. Period.

If I have to explain, you think the sh*t, bitch? You not the even the fart.

DiscoShow 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas. Open-ended run.

