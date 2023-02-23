Evan Peters almost checked into the latest season of ‘White Lotus’ as this sexy character

The White Lotus knows how to build a compelling ensemble for maximum viewership and drama. Big names like Theo James and Aubrey Plaza playing amongst lesser known, equally hot and complex actors like Will Sharpe and Simona Tabasco make for a great mix of fan faves and fresh discoveries all being messy and sexy at each other.

According to series executive producer David Bernad, season two was almost a bit more A-lister heavy.

During a keynote chat at the Berline Sales Market in Germany Wednesday morning, the producer said Evan Peters was the prime choice for the character of Ethan Spiller before scheduling conflicts got the role’s reigns handed over to Will Sharpe.

“That part was the last part we cast in the season, and originally it was supposed to be Evan Peters, but for whatever reason – scheduling or timing – it didn’t work out,” Bernad reveals to Deadline.

That doesn’t mean that Sharpe was expected to give a runner-up level performance in the show, of course. The producer came across the actor online and quickly had full confidence in his abilities.

“We were really trying to figure how to cast that part so it didn’t feel like familiar casting,” he recalls. “We were in Rome auditioning Italian actors, and I was jetlagged Googling at 4am and I came across Will Sharpe in Giri/Haji, which is a brilliant show in the UK. I’d never seen him before and he was just incredibly talented. I looked at his other work and realized he was kind of a chameleon.”

It’s slightly surprising that Peters passed on a more mundane set like White Lotus in favor of the dark Monster miniseries. Though the biography portrayal garnered him accolades including a best actor Golden Globe and nominations at the Screen Actors Guild and Satellite Awards (as well as a major bit of controversy), it wasn’t originally the kind of project he’d intended to go for.

In a Hollywood Reporter interview last October, Peters and Monster creator Ryan Murphy revealed that the actor was exhausted by his dark-sided American Horror Story roles.

Murphy recounted Peters expressing interest in playing someone “normal”, specifically in something more like a rom-com. However, after an extensive round of auditions, the director brought Peters the script anyways.

“He called me the next day, and he said, ‘It’s so challenging. It’s so difficult that I kind of have to say yes to it, even though I’m terrified of it,’” Murphy said.

Now, even though the show has been renewed for second and third seasons, the star doesn’t see himself returning any time soon.

“I’m going to take a little break from darker roles and explore the light,” he says. “It would be interesting to me to play something that is a little closer to home, a little more mundane and to explore the details of those kinds of experiences.”

With Peters still holding on to this desire for lighter fare, fans interested in seeing him check into the White Lotus hotel at some point may still have a chance. The anthology drama is no rom-com, with each season so far having something of a body count and the introduction of murderous gay artist cabals, but at least it’s less weighty then slash-and-burn cannibalism.

We don’t know much about the immediate next season of White Lotus, but we have a few bits and pieces to hold onto until more info arrives.

With the show’s new Emmy move from limited/anthology into standard drama series consideration, we can assume more running storylines like Jennifer Coolidge’s will follow. Good news for fans; we definitely need to know how Greg is holding up after that über-messy season two finale!

Bernad revealed another big season three tidbit at the keynote in Germany alongside the Peters mention.

“We were looking for a country in Europe with a production rebate, and Knives Out had just gone to Greece so it was down to France or Italy,” he jokes of season two.

For the upcoming installment, the producer and showrunner Mike White apparently have their sights set on an Asian locale. White was slated to film a project for Prime Video in Asia back in 2016, and his interest has been piqued in pursuing production on the continent ever since.

Bernad also cited the looming Writers Guild strike as an opportunity for writers to look to international projects for work in the coming period.

“There are great stories all over the world,” he says. “I don’t know what will happen with the writers’ strike, but I’m sure it will further kick open the door for more diverse, interesting stories. As a producer, I’m really excited about building up my business internationally and going out and meeting talented filmmakers.”

Wherever the production goes, we know Mike White will continue to feed us plenty of content to gasp at and copiously thirst over.