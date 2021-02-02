Evan Rachel Wood: “I was brainwashed and manipulated” by ex Marilyn Manson

Bisexual actress Evan Rachel Wood has gone public with allegations against her ex-boyfriend, shock rocker Marilyn Mason.

Wood, who dated Manson from 2007-2010, took to Instagram to make a brief statement, accusing Manson on psychological and physical abuse.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Vanity Fair now reports that at least four other women have come forward to accuse Manson of similar behavior. All four accusers–Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan and a fourth, identified only as “Gabriella”–have all said they suffer PTSD, anxiety, and other mental health issues as a result of the alleged abuse by Manson. In a telling move, Manson’s ex-girlfriend and #MeToo icon Rose McGowan has also come out in support of the accusers.

Related: Actress Evan Rachel Wood Is A Proud Bisexual And Wants You To Know It

This isn’t the first time that Evan Rachel Wood has spoken out as a victim of domestic abuse, even testifying before the United States House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations in 2018. At the time, the Westworld star identified herself as a victim of rape, torture, brainwashing and spying. She also declined to name her accuser, saying the statute of limitations on the crimes had passed. Media speculation on the time centered around Manson, who denied any wrongdoing.

Subsequent to Wood’s accusation on Instagram, Manson denied her allegations in a statement.

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality” Manson said via Instagram. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

At the time of this writing, Manson has been dropped by his record label, and an upcoming appearance on the series Creepshow has been cancelled.