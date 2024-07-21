Learn 20 surprising facts about Looking, HBO’s landmark gay TV drama, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Reynaldo Gianecchini served quick change in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.
@luissaqueiroz Repost do Reynaldo Gianecchini para mostrar uma das trocas rápidas do musical Priscilla A Rainha do Deserto. Você sabia que era assim? Que adrenalina 🤩 O espetáculo está em cartaz até dia 01 de setembro no #TeatroBradesco #priscillaarainhadodeserto #teatromusical #priscilla #reynaldogianecchini ♬ som original – Luissa Queiroz
How about we take this to the next level?
The queens arrived to RuPaul’s DragCon.
Steve Nicks and Harry Styles remembered Christine McVie.
@stevienicksnation_ "I will not forget this night" 📷 – stevienicksnation (me) #stevienicks #fleetwoodmac #harrystyles #onedirection #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #fy ♬ original sound – Stevie Nicks Nation
The Spanish rugby team came off the field.
@ferugby Asi entramos al estadio 🏟️ #rugby #deportesentiktok #españarugby #rugbytok #rugbysevens ♬ sonido original – España Rugby
Rosie O’Donnell shared some thoughts.
@rosie sensible gun laws – no assassinations please – turn the volume down – breathe – #democracy #truth #usa ♬ original sound – Rosie ODonnell
Ross Lynch said gay rights!
@thedriverera
A Greek Summer♬ Sirtaki (Zorba the Geek) – LucasGitanoFamily
Shaun T honored Richard Simmons.
@shaunt RIP RICHARD SIMMONS ♥️😔🕊️ #richardsimmons #rip ♬ original sound – ShaunT
Chappell Roan listed her favorite drag queens.
@spotifypodcasts Chappell and Drew, we love how much you love drag 💚 #trixie #dragrace #dragqueens #chappellroan #drewafualo #commentsection #spotifypodcasts ♬ original sound – Spotify Podcasts
Donald Trump lost a couple votes.
@hsimplyme it’s the claps slowly fading as he said it that gets me😭🤣 #trump #fyp #viral ♬ original sound – Skippy
Evan Lamicella danced in the kitchen.
@evanlamicella In my dancing era #fyp ♬ Wanna be – Kamauriia ‼️🇲🇽
And Matt Sullivan, our new queer crush, explained the downside of Big Butt Mountain.