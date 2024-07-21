Learn 20 surprising facts about Looking, HBO’s landmark gay TV drama, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Reynaldo Gianecchini served quick change in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

@luissaqueiroz Repost do Reynaldo Gianecchini para mostrar uma das trocas rápidas do musical Priscilla A Rainha do Deserto. Você sabia que era assim? Que adrenalina 🤩 O espetáculo está em cartaz até dia 01 de setembro no #TeatroBradesco #priscillaarainhadodeserto #teatromusical #priscilla #reynaldogianecchini ♬ som original – Luissa Queiroz

The queens arrived to RuPaul’s DragCon.

@queerty

RuPaul’s DragCon 2024 has officially begun! ?? #rupaul #rupaulsdragcon #rupaulsdragrace #rupaulsdragcon2024

? original sound – Queerty*

Steve Nicks and Harry Styles remembered Christine McVie.

@stevienicksnation_ "I will not forget this night" 📷 – stevienicksnation (me) #stevienicks #fleetwoodmac #harrystyles #onedirection #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #fy ♬ original sound – Stevie Nicks Nation

The Spanish rugby team came off the field.

@ferugby Asi entramos al estadio 🏟️ #rugby #deportesentiktok #españarugby #rugbytok #rugbysevens ♬ sonido original – España Rugby

Rosie O’Donnell shared some thoughts.

@rosie sensible gun laws – no assassinations please – turn the volume down – breathe – #democracy #truth #usa ♬ original sound – Rosie ODonnell

Ross Lynch said gay rights!

@thedriverera

A Greek Summer

♬ Sirtaki (Zorba the Geek) – LucasGitanoFamily

Shaun T honored Richard Simmons.

@shaunt RIP RICHARD SIMMONS ♥️😔🕊️ #richardsimmons #rip ♬ original sound – ShaunT

Chappell Roan listed her favorite drag queens.

@spotifypodcasts Chappell and Drew, we love how much you love drag 💚 #trixie #dragrace #dragqueens #chappellroan #drewafualo #commentsection #spotifypodcasts ♬ original sound – Spotify Podcasts

Donald Trump lost a couple votes.

@hsimplyme it’s the claps slowly fading as he said it that gets me😭🤣 #trump #fyp #viral ♬ original sound – Skippy

Evan Lamicella danced in the kitchen.

@evanlamicella In my dancing era #fyp ♬ Wanna be – Kamauriia ‼️🇲🇽

And Matt Sullivan, our new queer crush, explained the downside of Big Butt Mountain.

@mattnemite

? original sound – Mattnemite??Gaming/UGC/Jokes?

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated