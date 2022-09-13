Even Hugh Jackman can’t save Broadway’s revival of ‘The Music Man’

You got trouble right here in River City.

The Hugh Jackman-led revival of The Music Man has posted its closing notice and will play its last performance on January 1, 2023. The big-budget show attracted screaming Wolverine fans and Broadway groupies clamoring to see effervescent Tony winner Sutton Foster opposite Jackman, but even their combined star power couldn’t keep the musical, capitalized at $24 million, afloat.

The pandemic delayed the production’s opening, followed by allegations of workplace abuse against lead producer and notorious Broadway bad boy Scott Rudin, who was quickly replaced with British producer Kate Horton. The show originally premiered in 1957 and beat West Side Story for the coveted Tony Award for Best Musical. But despite premium ticket prices that soared to $697 each, average theatergoers didn’t seem to buy into what Jackman’s Harold Hill was selling.

“We are endlessly grateful for the faith and support of our audiences, whose love affair with our show has weathered even the most complicated circumstances a global pandemic could throw our way,” said Horton. “We wish this ride could last forever but, alas, all good things must come to an end.”

Critics were less than enthusiastic. “The problem arises when this fantasy is mounted as an upbeat, tidy time capsule, allowing audiences to ogle a version of America that never existed,” wrote Ashley Lee for the Los Angeles Times. “It asks audiences to cheer for yet another romanticized fraud.”

“It’s easy to remember that The Music Man is a commodity as much as it is a creative endeavor,” wrote this reviewer upon the show’s opening. “The con is obvious — what you see is what you get. With Jackman and Foster marching to the beat of their own audience-driving drums, the band will play on. How the musical fares upon their departure may leave The Music Man irreparably out of tune.”

Despite the show’s questionable themes, The Music Man did make an effort to reach new audiences and support theater-related causes. The production made available 10,000 subsidized tickets at $20 each during its run for New York City School communities and broke fundraising records for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Entertainment Community Fund.

Jackman commented on the production’s closing at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival: