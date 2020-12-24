Even Kayleigh McEnany’s friends think she’s a “horrible person”, sooooo what’s she gonna do next?

Everyone’s talking about what White House propagandist Kayleigh McEnany will do after she’s out of a job next month and whether she’ll ever be able to find honest work again.

When she first started her current role back in April, McEnany famously told reporters, “I will never lie to you. You have my word on that.”

Since then, she’s told so many lies and partial truths that it’s virtually impossible to keep track of them all.

She’s also made a ton of enemies and squandered whatever credibility she once had by defending a man poised to go down as the worst president in American history.

Just last week, CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta flat out asked McEnany, “Isn’t it hypocritical of you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?”

Sooooo, yeah, she’s not exactly the most liked person inside the beltway.

The Independent reports:

Her predecessors under previous administrations could, on leaving the White House, have their pick of any plum — very highly paid — positions. Barack Obama had three press secretaries, who all dabbled in television work on leaving the White House; one then went to head up global communications for McDonald’s, another for Amazon, another for United Airlines. Ms McEnany might not have that luxury, unless she fancies a job with My Pillow, whose owner Mike Lindell is slavishly devoted to the president.

Prior to working in the White House, McEnany regularly appeared as a paid commentator on various cable news networks, ranging from Fox News to CNN.

While Fox News might scoop her up again, it seems highly unlikely any other network will. And even Fox News isn’t a guarantee given Donald Trump‘s recent attacks on the network and threats to start his own competing one.

Meghan Milloy, who works for GOP Women for Progress and knows McEnany personally, tells the Independent that she thinks she’ll probably land on her feet, saying she’s “great at what she does.”

“She spins facts into not facts,” Milloy says. “She can defend anyone, even the absolutely worst humans.”

Hmmm. We’re not sure that’s a positive attribute, but OK.

“I do wish she hadn’t got stuck into this defense of racism, and bigotry, and lies,” Milloy adds with a tone of regret. “She’s great, she’s smart, she’s fun.”

“If you didn’t realize what she was doing for a day job, you wouldn’t think she was a horrible person.”

Milloy says she could see McEnany landing a book deal. Or possibly taking a job at Trump’s network, if it ever comes into fruition. There’s also a chance she could run for office herself, though she hasn’t publicly expressed interest in doing so.

As for McEnany, she seems to be leaving her next chapter up to the man upstairs.

During a recent sit-down with the vehemently homophobic website Daily Caller, she said, “Faith is the reason I’m here.”

She added that her career has “fit together like a woven web because God had a path lined up for me as He does for every person on Earth and all you have to do is trust Him and follow the path and pray and he makes all the dots fit together.”

