Even Steve Bannon’s own podcast is saying he’s totally screwed as trial gets underway

As Steve Bannon’s grand jury trial kicked off Monday with jury selection, the writing on the wall could not be any clearer for the former top Trump adviser’s chances in court.

Bannon knows as much, and was unsuccessful in pushing to delay the trial and to call House members as witnesses, leaving him practically defenseless. Now even his biggest supporters — on his own podcast, no less — are saying it’s a done deal.

Of course, while prosecutors and most onlookers see the contempt-of-Congress charges as an open and shut case after he very publicly snubbed a subpoena to appear before the House Jan 6 panel, his allies are giving the trial their own, warped spin.

Still, everyone seems to be in agreement about where this is headed.

A lawyer appearing on Bannon’s podcast gave his version of why the jury would quickly find him guilty, spinning it as an example of pure bias. No matter that he actually did the thing he’s being accused of.

Related: Steve Bannon suggests Putin ain’t so bad because he’s anti-LGBTQ

Under the pseudonym Viva Frei (classy), attorney David Freiheit plans to spend 25 minutes a day recapping the trial on his YouTube channel. He wonders if it’ll even last long enough to complete the task.

“I mean, the question is whether or not it’s going to be able to fill 25 minutes,” he said. “Because what’s going to go on with the Bannon trial? Jury selection. Federal court, it goes exceedingly quickly.”

Then he gave his hot take on how unfair the whole thing is.

“It’s going to be 95+, if not 100% Democrat, anti-Trump and anti-Steve Bannon,” the attorney continued. “And then what’s left of Bannon’s defenses? What’s left to prove from the prosecution? Did you receive the subpoena? Did you respect the subpoena? Yes and No. Case closed.”

Bannon’s legal team is already reportedly eyeing an appeal, so expect the side show to drag on even further.

Here’s how Twitter is reading the tea leaves:

Shorter Steve Bannon Trial Mr. Bannon, you were served a subpoena?

Yes.

Mr. Bannon, you failed to comply?

Yes.

Ok, off to jail you go. Sounds legit, no? — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) July 18, 2022

Steve Bannon’s podcast is soon going to be just him ranting to his cell mate — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 18, 2022

Sloppy, syphilitic Steve Bannon is about to go through some things, and I'm here for it. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!?? (@mmpadellan) July 18, 2022

Today, jury selection begins for the trial of Steve Bannon for contempt of congress. He has no defense. No executive privilege applied because he wasn’t working in the WH on January 6th of 2021 and Trump is no longer President so the privilege is not his to invoke. He’s fucked. — Andrew Wortman ?????? (@AmoneyResists) July 18, 2022