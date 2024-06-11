Manu Ríos and Aron Piper continue to up their fashion game since leaving Netflix‘s Elite.

While the two initially co-starred on the Spanish-language YA telenovela, Piper exited after the show’s fourth season and Ríos followed after the events of season 6.

But they managed to make for some memorable moments during the brief time their storylines on the show overlapped.

?|| @EliteNetflix via social media



Manu Ríos as Patrick Blanco Commerford & Arón Piper as Ander Muñoz in Élite season 4 #Elite4 pic.twitter.com/dSgt7bJPQI — Keeping Up With Manu Ríos (@kuwmanurios) June 21, 2021

Last year, the actors collaborated again by co-starring on the Netflix thriller series Muted.

On Monday, the Spanish stars joined forces yet again – and in the same pants! – to support their favorite designer Simon Porte Jacquemus.

The out French designer debuted his namesake Jacquemus brand’s “La Casa” Cruise collection on the Italian island of Capri and it was the epitome of White Lotus-level opulence.

To view the runway show, Ríos and Piper kept it on-trend by both wearing fitted tops with similar pleated wide-leg trousers.

Ríos showed more skin in a tan utilitarian sleeveless collared shirt that perfectly highlighted his bulging biceps. The 25-year-old accessorized with a chic black belt on his flowing black trousers and a pair of square-toe black shoes.

It was a serve.

Piper was just as dapper in a body-hugging gray and black patterned polo and what looked to be the same belt, pants and shoes as Ríos.

Who needs models when Piper and Ríos are walking Jacquemus billboards?!

It’s giving Blue Steel.

The fashion extravaganza was Jacquemus’ 15th anniversary show and featured the runway debut of BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim.

Other stars joining Ríos and Piper in the front row included Dua Lipa, Gwyenth Paltrow, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, pop ingenue Peggy Gou, supermodel Letitia Costa and French hottie Francois Civil.

While the collection featured men’s and women’s looks, the menswear was next level. Elevated tank tops and boxy shirts with exaggerated sleeves tucked into exquisitely pleated long shorts and full-leg trousers ruled the runway. Not to be outdone were the accessories: square-toe shoes and espadrilles, luxurious bags, and head wraps that will have dudes channeling their inner Jackie O.

“When we started the collection, we looked at all the paparazzi pictures of her [Jackie Kennedy Onassis] in Capri, she was quite minimal, just wearing white Capri pants and sailor blues,” Jacquemus told GQ. “And I find it so refreshing and suddenly need to look back at this simplicity.”

No 5-inch inseams here, boys!

Unlike most other high-end designers, Jacquemus makes most of his creations available for purchase immediately after debuting the collection.

The La Casa Cruise line’s tank tops will set you back $190, bermuda shorts run for $735, and a pair of espadrilles will cost you $490. If you can swing it, all are available on the brand’s official website.

The rest of us will have to wait for Zara and ASOS to make affordable versions that can be worn on your trip to Fire Island, Mykonos, or to standout from the sea of stringer tank tops and short shorts at your next bougie brunch.

In the meantime, get more inspo by checking out a few more shots and clips from the Jacquemus fashion show below:

