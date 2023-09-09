Everyone is falling for the queer love story of ‘Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe’

On Friday, almost exactly a year after it debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, the coming-of-age film Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe hit theaters, offering readers of queer YA lit another chance to see the beloved book characters on screen.
Released in 2012, Benjamin Alire Sáenz’s Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe follows its two title characters—Mexican-American teens growing up in 1980s El Paso—as they bond over their outsider status and forge a life-changing friendship. “And it is through this friendship that Ari and Dante will learn the most important truths about themselves and the kind of people they want to be,” publisher Simon & Schuster adds.
The Stonewall Book Award-winning novel came out not long after Sáenz did, at age 54. “Some boys just know they’re gay,” the writer told NPR’s Tell Me More in 2013. “I don’t know how that happens. And I think other boys don’t know, and then they start discovering that. And that’s the book.”
Then, in 2021, came the news that a film adaptation was in production, with Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales in the lead roles, Eugenio Derbez and Eva Longoria in supporting parts, Aitch Alberto serving as screenwriter and director, and Lin-Manuel Miranda—who narrated the audiobook—on board as a producer.
“I really wanted to make something that was nuanced, that wasn’t rooted in what we often see when it comes to Latin stories and queer stories,” Albert told Teen Vogue in a recent interview. “It’s having a fresh approach [that] isn’t solely fueled by identity, but more so all the other things that give us the perspective that we have. We’ve seen so many stories about Latinidad and the Latin community in a way that feels really violent and redundant, and I think it’s because often our stories are not told by us. I just really wanted to give people a different option.”
A day after the news of the adaptation, Simon & Schuster released Sáenz’s long-awaited sequel, Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World. So, will a second film follow? The social media users below are surely hoping so.
Read what they’ve said about the first book, the film, and the follow-up novel.
13 Comments
Diplomat
This is a gay movie. Queer is for Trans and NBs. Don’t “misgender” LGBs thx.
galileo
Speaking for yourself only as an eldergay, of course, the rest of the world has changed.
Diplomat
Age is irrelevant when it comes to language. It’s impossible to change dog shit into driven snow. Or is your wand that special?
morf
Says who? Who appointed you as vocabulary ?????? I’m gay and queer as F#@k!
DennisMpls
It’s simply a fact of life that language evolves and changes over time. Always has, always will. I’m gay and I’m proud and happy to also claim “queer” as an identifying term. In fact, I like it. I’m hoping language evolves so that queer replaces LGBTQ+ and it’s multiple iterations.
Joshooeerr
There is a clear double standard here, however. By the standards of this website you must execute the utmost care in applying the correct pronouns and labels, and misgendering or dead naming someone is a crime punishable by instant cancellation. But calling someone queer, even though they may be offended or triggered by it, is perfectly fine.
DennisMpls
Josh, I understand your point and have some level of agreement, but in an important way you’re missing the point (see what I did there?). I would not call someone queer if the term offended them, and I think most people who accept and/or like the word “queer” would also interact that way. In that sense the standards are the same: respect the individual’s preference for how they want to be identified.
However, there is another important point I see. Language is evolving in a way that makes “queer” a culturally acceptable term (not that everyone agrees), and at the same time the culture is evolving to where the expanded concept of gender is becoming more broadly acceptable (not that everyone agrees). Despite that, I’ll go with what the individual wants. If they hate “queer” I won’t use it with them; if they have preferred pronouns I’ll use those.
Having said all of that, it’s my opinion as a human that too many people are over-sensitive and reactionary about pronouns and dead-naming when those things are not done to intentionally hurt someone. My straight best friend’s second child appears at 17 to be trans, and currently prefers he/him pronouns. But he is nonchalant if his Dad or anyone else inadvertently or even casually says the “wrong” thing. Just as I am nonchalant about dumb questions or “bad” jokes about me being gay when I know the person isn’t being malicious.
Bottom line in both situations in your “double standard”: just be kind and respectful of the other person.
Joshooeerr
You’ve deftly skewed the argument and made it only about personal interactions. But the point I’m making is about blanket public labelling. And, I reiterate, there is a clear double standard. On the one hand sensitivity is demanded. On the other hand it is blithely dismissed.
theherald
Absolutely, no one has every referred to a gay man as “queer”. You’re just so darn smart.
Thad
I loved “Secrets of the Universe,” I have “Waters of the World” on my reading table, and…there’s a MOVIE? It’s kinda hard finding out where and when movies are playing since the demise of theater times in newspapers…but here goes.
RickfromAlba
Read first book of Aristotle and Dante. Saenz is a great writer. Can’t wait to see the movie and the new book. As to the controversy about us.You are who you say you are Blanche and let others decide for their self. I am a big ol gay 71 year me.
dennynova
This whole article left out the most important information we all need. Where can we see this film?
theherald
Uh…it depends on where you live. Look it up.