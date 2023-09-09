Everyone is falling for the queer love story of ‘Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe’

On Friday, almost exactly a year after it debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, the coming-of-age film Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe hit theaters, offering readers of queer YA lit another chance to see the beloved book characters on screen.

Released in 2012, Benjamin Alire Sáenz’s Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe follows its two title characters—Mexican-American teens growing up in 1980s El Paso—as they bond over their outsider status and forge a life-changing friendship. “And it is through this friendship that Ari and Dante will learn the most important truths about themselves and the kind of people they want to be,” publisher Simon & Schuster adds.

The Stonewall Book Award-winning novel came out not long after Sáenz did, at age 54. “Some boys just know they’re gay,” the writer told NPR’s Tell Me More in 2013. “I don’t know how that happens. And I think other boys don’t know, and then they start discovering that. And that’s the book.”

Then, in 2021, came the news that a film adaptation was in production, with Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales in the lead roles, Eugenio Derbez and Eva Longoria in supporting parts, Aitch Alberto serving as screenwriter and director, and Lin-Manuel Miranda—who narrated the audiobook—on board as a producer.

“I really wanted to make something that was nuanced, that wasn’t rooted in what we often see when it comes to Latin stories and queer stories,” Albert told Teen Vogue in a recent interview. “It’s having a fresh approach [that] isn’t solely fueled by identity, but more so all the other things that give us the perspective that we have. We’ve seen so many stories about Latinidad and the Latin community in a way that feels really violent and redundant, and I think it’s because often our stories are not told by us. I just really wanted to give people a different option.”

A day after the news of the adaptation, Simon & Schuster released Sáenz’s long-awaited sequel, Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World. So, will a second film follow? The social media users below are surely hoping so.

Read what they’ve said about the first book, the film, and the follow-up novel.

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is the “best book ever.”

Aristotle and dante discover the secrets of the universe best book ever — Atlas // Atticus ?? (@akikasa__) September 3, 2023

[ Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe ]



rating: ? ? ? ? ? 5/5



genre: YA fiction, coming of age



comments: this was an amazing book to read, easy to read and you really get to sympathize with Ari and the struggles he has within himself while growing up pic.twitter.com/B8I3soxbpN — valeria (@hsrings) August 27, 2023

FINISHED ARISTOTLE AND DANTE DISCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE. HOW CAN I MOVE ON FROM THIS??? I WANT AN ARI FOR MYSELF EMZ ?? pic.twitter.com/U2MGMvJHQ3 — KAZ (@akaz_23) September 6, 2023

I saw that a movie called Aristotle and Dante DIscover the Secrets of the Universe comes out this week, found out it was a queer YA novel, read both books in a night and absolutely fell in love with it ? super excited to watch this weekend ? — ???? (@magicallypeach) September 3, 2023

ive been reading ‘aristotle and dante discover the secrets of the universe’ all day today bc the movie comes out tomorrow and i love it so far and i relate to ari mentally and emotionally — jes ?? rwrb era (@hrtseddie) September 8, 2023

I just read all of Aristotle and Dante discover the secrets of the universe in one sitting. It was so good omg — Ash(ton)?•BLM (@_mrteapot_) September 3, 2023

From books to film, another one of the queer books I've read has now turned into film. Aristotle & Dante Discovers the Secrets of the Universe. It comes out this Friday. Leaving work early so I can catch an early showtime. pic.twitter.com/9FQQsSumxf — Bennidick (@bennified) September 6, 2023

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, stayed up until 5am to read the whole book in one night ? ? ? — Mitchell Souders (@mitch9520) September 1, 2023

If anyone wants to read a good romance book i would like to recommend Aristotle and Dante discover the secrets of the universe pic.twitter.com/MZkPFjuGln — pepi/pepsi?????(?)?? (kinda ia) ? (@hobi_my_hobby_) August 13, 2023

I’ve never read a book that treated its characters with more tenderness and generosity than Benjamin Sáenz’s Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, pic.twitter.com/6LPfK2to2L — Booknerds (@dbooknerds) August 25, 2023

The film is “a perfect adaptation.”

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is a perfect adaption & a perfect movie. Aitch Alberto, Max Pelayo & Reese Gonzales bring the heart, beauty & emotions of this deeply moving and introspective story to life. i'm so in love with this movie. pic.twitter.com/JjAJhlhOsB — charlie ? (he/him) (@cut_casper) September 8, 2023

aristotle and dante discover the secrets of the universe is SO GOOD ????? so much dialogue straight from the book i loved it!! seeing it 2x more this weekend because i want that second movie!!!! pic.twitter.com/HsnVp8R06u — ???? (@magicallypeach) September 8, 2023

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe was so good ? just like the book — Christopher (@chrastapher) September 8, 2023

Okay, so idk how much of this will make it to India but Aristotle and Dante is one of those films that deals with the sad parts but ends on a warm note. Pls do watch ? pic.twitter.com/Nt4zWxplGM — achilles_feel (@sir_speak_alot) August 22, 2023

I just watched Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe , and my heart it so FULL!!! The last 30 minutes was absolutely PERFECT!!!!!!!! It was better on screen than how I imagined it in my head from the book! In love ????? — alanis • what a feeling ? (@dykwyaharry) September 8, 2023

These boys individually and together broke my heart over and over. The 80s were unkind to many.

The book, “Aristotle and Dante and Dante Discover The Secrets of the Universe,” moved me deeply . I’m so happy the film is showing in our town. https://t.co/BcetRmKnoN — Mo ? (@miz_monicajo) September 2, 2023

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is a moody journey through the pain and toxicity of repression.



It's a story of consequences for people who aren't able to be themselves that comes with some surprisingly sweet moments. https://t.co/vOyLAe2Wmj — Courtney Lanning (@CourtneyMovies) September 8, 2023

the aristotle and dante movie should be a staple is queer cinema. please please please if you have time go see it — minns (@summ3rchild_) September 8, 2023

Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World is “a triumph.”

I loved Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of the World @BenjaminASaenz This breathtakingly beautiful sequel was every bit as good as I knew it would be. Brimming with compassion and empathy and exploring loss, love, intolerance and acceptance this book is a triumph ? pic.twitter.com/FqwfkaWSOO — Kevin Cobane FCCT NSIQ ? (@KevC46) October 17, 2021

Week 32-34 – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World



(it has taken me 2 weeks because I don't want to say goodbye to these characters) pic.twitter.com/ilJGiucJ1Z — ? (@n0chu_n0chu) August 27, 2023

Spending my Sunday with Benjamin Alire Sáenz's ARISTOTLE AND DANTE DIVE INTO THE WATERS OF THE WORLD. I'm only 37 pages in and I already know this book is going to ruin me. — Karen Strong Author Updates (@KarenMusings) May 29, 2022

It’s Monday! What are you reading? I finished Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World and it was sooooooo good! #imwayr pic.twitter.com/1bpRzuxUka — Jen Vincent – Story Exploratory?? (@jvincentwrites) December 27, 2021

okay don’t judge it was hard to get a good pic all by myself but here’s the new tattoos!! the quote is from Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World ? it’s stuck with my since the first time i read that book and i knew i wanted those words with me ? pic.twitter.com/HIz6SGr1XQ — remi ? // ?? // saw yoongi!! ? (@honey_euphoria_) February 9, 2023

I am crying such ugly tears over Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World — C.J. Corrigan – Pre-order The Gender Book now! (@CasCorrigan) September 1, 2023

Aristotle and dante dive into the waters of the world https://t.co/5tSpIfFAjw — leha ? semi ia (@timtwylan) September 4, 2023