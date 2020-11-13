Everyone is salivating over this rare photo of Marlon Brando’s bare thighs and manspread

A photo of young Marlon Brando dressed in a pair of supershort short shorts and a white T playing a game of baseball has people feeling awfully thirsty.

The photo was shared by the Instagram page gr8erdays, which regularly publishes thirsty pictures of Hollywood hunks, teen heartthrobs, and male fitness models from yesteryear.

“Good find,” one person commented. “Never seen this eye-catcher.”

“This guy knew he was doing,” another added. “Teasing balls.”

In addition to being a phenomenal actor and excellent lover, Brando was known for being open about his sexuality.

In 1976, he told his biographer Gary Carey, “Homosexuality is so much in fashion it no longer makes news. Like a large number of men, I, too, have had homosexual experiences and I am not ashamed.”

He added, “I have never paid much attention to what people think about me.”

We didn’t realize Brando was also an amateur ball player. And a catcher at that!

Scroll down for more thirsty pics from the gr8erdays Instagram page…

