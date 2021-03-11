on the sauce

Everyone thinks Matt Gaetz is drunk on Twitter right now

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida was maybe probably drunk this morning when he cracked a truly stupid joke about Joe Biden on Twitter.

Donald Trump is the gold standard of presidents,” Gaetz tweeted at 8:45 a.m. “Joe Biden is the Silver Alert of presidents.”

Har, har, har.

Gaetz, who was once arrested for drunk driving, recently joined the #FreeBritney movement after watching the Framing Britney Spears documentary and has voiced a desire to help the pop star escape her court-ordered conservatorship.

He recently went on Newsmax to talk about how, as a “Millennial and a huge Britney Spears fan,” he feels compelled do something. And he told TMZ he wants to bring the singer to Capitol Hill to sign autographs speak her truth before Congress.

After cracking that stupid joke about Joe Biden on Twitter this morning, people quickly concluded that the pro-Britney, antigay lawmaker must have been on the sauce.

And now, the responses…

