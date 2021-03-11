Everyone thinks Matt Gaetz is drunk on Twitter right now

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida was maybe probably drunk this morning when he cracked a truly stupid joke about Joe Biden on Twitter.

“Donald Trump is the gold standard of presidents,” Gaetz tweeted at 8:45 a.m. “Joe Biden is the Silver Alert of presidents.”

Har, har, har.

Donald Trump is the gold standard of presidents. Joe Biden is the Silver Alert of presidents. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 11, 2021

Gaetz, who was once arrested for drunk driving, recently joined the #FreeBritney movement after watching the Framing Britney Spears documentary and has voiced a desire to help the pop star escape her court-ordered conservatorship.

He recently went on Newsmax to talk about how, as a “Millennial and a huge Britney Spears fan,” he feels compelled do something. And he told TMZ he wants to bring the singer to Capitol Hill to sign autographs speak her truth before Congress.

As a “Millennial and a huge Britney Spears fan,” @RepMattGaetz is among the group of lawmakers who want to help ‘Free Britney.’ @seanspicer @LyndsayMKeith https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/ozIym0wOQA — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 10, 2021

After cracking that stupid joke about Joe Biden on Twitter this morning, people quickly concluded that the pro-Britney, antigay lawmaker must have been on the sauce.

And now, the responses…

And Matt Gaetz is the Gold Bottle of representatives… pic.twitter.com/K5mxHKGWVe — CuzMin (@MinnieMackTruck) March 11, 2021

How excited were you when your aide came up with this clever tweet? — Benjamin Phranklin (@BenjaminPhrank) March 11, 2021

Sorry Matt, a golden shower with Russian prostitutes doesn’t qualify as “gold standard” — Deep State & Main 🇨🇦 (@main_state) March 11, 2021

Drunk again. — Mark Pinter (@markiepinter) March 11, 2021

And Scott Baio is a great actor. — TheDaily (@StopTheCriminal) March 11, 2021

And Matt Gaetz is the poster child for breathalyzers — Jimmy from the BleedingBX (@BloodwingBX) March 11, 2021

Florida, come get your boy again…. It’s not safe for him to drive right now. — Face Masks and Face Palms (@DeanMiller1978) March 11, 2021

Matt Gaetz is the I Drink and I Don’t Know Things of representatives. — Diane (@DianeKnud7) March 11, 2021

Drink beer in the parking lot. — CB is Big Baby Jesus. (@ConservBlue2020) March 11, 2021

The only gold standard Gaetz knows is named Cuervo — Rob Wagner 😷😷🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@wagner_rob) March 11, 2021

Sure, Matt. Tweet again when you’re sober. pic.twitter.com/jB4n3ZF2VL — Jim Kenefick (@JimKenefick) March 11, 2021

