Omar Ayuso, Itzan Escamilla

Elite fans are going feral over the status of Omar Ayuso and Itzan Escamilla’s relationship.

The two actors co-starred on the blockbuster Netflix YA telenovela since the show’s premiere in 2018 until the season five finale in 2022, when Escamilla left the series for good.

Escamilla played the show’s straight lead Samuel “Samu” Garcia, while Ayuso continues to portray fan-favorite gay character Omar Sanaa.

Omar Ayuso and Itzan Escamilla in an episode of Elite.
credit: Netflix

The two were good friends on the show and in real life. However, a new photo has many wondering if the Spanish hunks have taken their friendship to a whole new level.

Over the weekend, Escamilla shared a pic with Ayuso as they walked confidently down the street holding hands!

While we fully support platonic male buds expressing their close friendship however they like, are we on the precipice of a new couple alert?!!!

Adding further fuel to this burgeoning inferno was Ayuso’s comment on the photo.

“Mi chicooooooooooooo,” the 26-year-old wrote, which translates in English to my boy, and included a red heart emoji. 🚨

The upload was a clarion call for Elite‘s most rabid viewers.

“What a plot twist,” wrote one fan.

“I always knew,” added another.

“I don’t know how to react,” commented a third.

While others were skeptical to jump to any conclusions.

“I don’t understand if this is a joke or are they a couple?” another questioned.

Besides Ayuso’s initial reply, neither has yet to elaborate any further on the exact status of their relationship. But this isn’t the first time the duo have shared public displays of affection.

Last year, a video clip showed Escamilla sitting on a couch looking at his phone while gently caressing Ayuso’s bare feet.

Friends let friends play with their toes, right?!

@eliteinfinitofans

Quiero una amistad como la de Itzan y Omar ???? #itzanescamilla #omarayuso

? sonido original – ÉliteChileFans ??

Despite not giving further confirmation about the state of his relationship with Escamilla, Ayuso did feed his fans by dropping a new thirst trap.

In the snap, the out heartthrob flashed his hairy pits and chest while soaking up the sun on a wooden deck.

Whether or not Escamilla is Ayuso’s main man, we volunteer as tribute!

Although Ayuso will return for the eighth and final season of Elite, Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date. Escamilla will next be seen in the Apple TV+ series Midnight Family.

