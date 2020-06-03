wrong side of history

Everyone’s coming for NFL star Drew Brees after he speaks out against peaceful protestors

By

NFL quarterback Drew Brees just offered a textbook example of why white people need to talk less and listen more when it comes to the demonstrations currently taking place across the country in response to George Floyd‘s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance today, Brees, who has a long partnership with the antigay hate group Focus on the Family, said he will “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America” when asked about NFL players peacefully protesting police brutality by taking a knee.

“I love and respect my teammates and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice,” Brees rambled on. “I also stand with my grandfathers who risked their lives for this country and countless other military men and women who do it on a daily basis.”

These were his first public remarks since Floyd’s murder.

A backlash ensued almost immediately. One of the strongest rebukes came from NBA superstar LeBron James, who (once again) informed Brees that kneeling during the national anthem has “nothing to do with the disrespect of [the United States flag] and our soldiers.”

But James wasn’t the only one repulsed by Brees’ racially-coded comments.

Here’s what other people are saying…

As we mentioned earlier, this isn’t the first time Brees has demonstrated that he’s on the wrong side of history.

Last fall, it was revealed he had been quietly partnering with the antigay hate group Focus on the Family for almost ten years, appearing on its radio program, being profiled on its official blog, and filming a video to promote “Bring Your Bible To School Day,” which was designed to combat National Coming Out Day.

