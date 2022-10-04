Everyone’s crushing on Ryan Faucett, the other gay bro from ‘Bros’

It’s quite the bummer to hear that Bros underperformed at the box office this past weekend.

Billy Eichner‘s big, gay rom-com is hilarious, heartfelt, and features a massive ensemble of LGBTQ actors—it’s the exact kind of movie we should be supporting and making a major blockbuster!

But if you’ve been holding out on seeing it for whatever reason, allow us to convince you to rush to the theater immediately…

Exhibit A: Ryan Faucett.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Faucett (@tryanfaucett)

In Bros, Faucett stars as Josh, a very sexy distraction in the burgeoning relationship between Eichner’s museum curator Bobby and Luke Macfarlane’s hunky lawyer Aaron.

Related: Hunky gay ‘Bros’ star Luke Macfarlane was the straight man—literally—in a dozen Hallmark movies

On an early date at the movie theater, Bobby and Aaron run into Josh and his girlfriend. Aaron used to play hockey with Josh, and admits to harboring a crush on him back in high school—no big deal. But things get complicated when Josh comes out as gay shortly thereafter, throwing a wrench in Bobby and Aaron’s casual, open relationship.

We won’t give anything else away, but we’ll just say that the Josh drama leads to one of Bros‘ sexiest and most riotously funny scenes…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Faucett (@tryanfaucett)

Anyway, back to business: Who is Ryan Faucett? He’s an actor that got his start in Australian television, with roles in the comedy Twentysomething, the drama Brennan On The Run, and the long-running soap, Neighbours.

More recently, he’s popped up on American TV shows including FBI and a guest arc in medical drama New Amsterdam. He also had a notable gay role on the gone-too-soon Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene, playing heartthrob firefighter Bernardo Bixby who eventually partnered up with queer main character Jorge, a.k.a. drag queen Ginger Lopez. (Faucett’s Bernardo would later appear in an episode of Riverdale as well.)

Related: Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane on the ‘Bros’ scene they were most nervous about

Bros represents Faucett’s first feature film role, and it’s quite an introduction to this up-and-coming talent.

And, for what it’s worth, we’d also like to point out that Faucett is very good at thirst traps. Browse away, and then go see more of him in Bros, in theaters now!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Faucett (@tryanfaucett)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Faucett (@tryanfaucett)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Faucett (@tryanfaucett)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Faucett (@tryanfaucett)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Faucett (@tryanfaucett)