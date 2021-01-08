Everyone’s freaking out about the junk removal truck parked outside Ivanka’s house

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been renting a 7,000-square-foot mansion in Washington, D.C. since Donald Trump took office back in January 2017. But now that they’re about to be unemployed, the couple appears to be moving out.

This week, a photo of a bright-orange College Hunks Hauling Junk truck was spotted parked outside the $15,000-per-month rental property. The photo was first shared by Hunter Walker, a reporter for Yahoo News.

Someone just sent me this photo of moving trucks at Jared and Ivanka's house. pic.twitter.com/fll6OiiBHX — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 7, 2021

The truck appeared one day after Ivanka was blasted for referring to the domestic terrorists responsible for Tuesday’s insurrection as “American patriots” on Twitter. The tweet was later deleted.

Last month, the couple dropped $32 million on an empty lot in Miami where they plan to throw down millions more to build themselves a private, beachfront estate.

Here’s how Twitter has been responding to the junk truck…

Hauling junk. Probably incriminating documents. — DevParnas (Reborn) (@Robobbotron1) January 7, 2021

I love how that truck says “hauling junk.” Very appropriate. — WEAR A MASK (@age_riot) January 8, 2021

I hear there’s a junk removal truck outside your house today. Why don’t you hop in and go away? — Annie (@BlackTieCake) January 8, 2021

That’s not a moving truck, it’s a trash truck — Jim Rogers (@jimerogers) January 7, 2021

Fitting name on the truck ” hauling junk” — Kevin Young (@KevinYounge) January 8, 2021

Florida — Rain (@rainerickson) January 7, 2021

I might be a little concerned what “junk” is going out. Self incriminating files and documents come to mind….. — Megan Reid (@Megtheresister) January 8, 2021

Moving truck seen outside of Ivanka & Jared‘s house in DC today… any pardons yet? — FairePlay Against GOP Autocracy (@Faire72667093) January 8, 2021

Those guys are going to get an average tip. — Robert Laurie 🇺🇸 (@PaineFulThought) January 7, 2021

