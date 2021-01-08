Good riddance

Everyone’s freaking out about the junk removal truck parked outside Ivanka’s house

By

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been renting a 7,000-square-foot mansion in Washington, D.C. since Donald Trump took office back in January 2017. But now that they’re about to be unemployed, the couple appears to be moving out.

Related: Large moving truck spotted outside White House has many wondering if Melania is already moving out

This week, a photo of a bright-orange College Hunks Hauling Junk truck was spotted parked outside the $15,000-per-month rental property. The photo was first shared by Hunter Walker, a reporter for Yahoo News.

The truck appeared one day after Ivanka was blasted for referring to the domestic terrorists responsible for Tuesday’s insurrection as “American patriots” on Twitter. The tweet was later deleted.

Related: Ivanka goes into frantic damage control after calling domestic terrorists “American Patriots”

Last month, the couple dropped $32 million on an empty lot in Miami where they plan to throw down millions more to build themselves a private, beachfront estate.

Here’s how Twitter has been responding to the junk truck…

Related: Everyone’s wondering “Where’s Melania?” after her chief of staff and other WH aides abruptly quit