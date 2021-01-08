Everyone’s freaking out about the junk removal truck parked outside Ivanka’s house

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been renting a 7,000-square-foot mansion in Washington, D.C. since Donald Trump took office back in January 2017. But now that they’re about to be unemployed, the couple appears to be moving out.
Related: Large moving truck spotted outside White House has many wondering if Melania is already moving out
This week, a photo of a bright-orange College Hunks Hauling Junk truck was spotted parked outside the $15,000-per-month rental property. The photo was first shared by Hunter Walker, a reporter for Yahoo News.
Someone just sent me this photo of moving trucks at Jared and Ivanka's house. pic.twitter.com/fll6OiiBHX
— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 7, 2021
The truck appeared one day after Ivanka was blasted for referring to the domestic terrorists responsible for Tuesday’s insurrection as “American patriots” on Twitter. The tweet was later deleted.
Related: Ivanka goes into frantic damage control after calling domestic terrorists “American Patriots”
Last month, the couple dropped $32 million on an empty lot in Miami where they plan to throw down millions more to build themselves a private, beachfront estate.
Here’s how Twitter has been responding to the junk truck…
Hauling junk. Probably incriminating documents.
— DevParnas (Reborn) (@Robobbotron1) January 7, 2021
I love how that truck says “hauling junk.” Very appropriate.
— WEAR A MASK (@age_riot) January 8, 2021
I hear there’s a junk removal truck outside your house today. Why don’t you hop in and go away?
— Annie (@BlackTieCake) January 8, 2021
That’s not a moving truck, it’s a trash truck
— Jim Rogers (@jimerogers) January 7, 2021
Watching the hunks….eewwww pic.twitter.com/jlf4AOKRuX
— Archie Debunker (@ArcheeDebunker) January 7, 2021
Fitting name on the truck ” hauling junk”
— Kevin Young (@KevinYounge) January 8, 2021
Florida
— Rain (@rainerickson) January 7, 2021
I might be a little concerned what “junk” is going out. Self incriminating files and documents come to mind…..
— Megan Reid (@Megtheresister) January 8, 2021
Moving truck seen outside of Ivanka & Jared‘s house in DC today… any pardons yet?
— FairePlay Against GOP Autocracy (@Faire72667093) January 8, 2021
Those guys are going to get an average tip.
— Robert Laurie 🇺🇸 (@PaineFulThought) January 7, 2021
Bye Felicia. pic.twitter.com/P2swv3oH94
— The Bear (@bear_roar) January 7, 2021
Related: Everyone’s wondering “Where’s Melania?” after her chief of staff and other WH aides abruptly quit
4 Comments
Mister P
How much has their net worth gone up since 2017? Has Jared’s Fifth Avenue building been bailed out yet on return for favors he was able to them?
Cam
Can Her and Jared’s egos fit in that little truck?
Heywood Jablowme
“College Hunks Hauling Junk”
Ivanka might put Jared in with the junk and grab one of the College Hunks. Probably a few of them are dumb enough to be Trumpers (frat boys, and “legacy” admissions).
Also, I’m surprised Queerty doesn’t have pix of any of the College Hunks. Presumably most of them are straight so that would have satisfied the Graham/Dan straight fetish quota for awhile.
Roy Ajax
IMPORTANT NEWS FLASH: Truck in front of house! Let’s see what Twitter Twats have to say about it!