Everyone’s gagging over January 6 hearing’s mysterious “Clark Kent”–was his identity just revealed?

Last night’s January 6 hearing presented an unflinching account of Donald Trump‘s sketchy behavior in the hours after he riled up his mob, but the primetime broadcast provided one moment of levity as viewers discussed the Clark Kent doppelgänger seated behind witnesses Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews.

The mysterious look-a-like soon started trending across social media.

It's 4:06 a.m. Pacific time and I can find no evidence that anyone has discovered the identity of the tall drink of water still only known as "guy behind Pottinger." Maybe it's better this way. #BehindPottinger pic.twitter.com/62rURJqvaX — Teri (@WomenInTheBurbs) July 22, 2022

Next came a tidal wave of jokes that he was obviously there to cover the hearings for The Daily Planet. It’s low-hanging fruit and countless hands reached out to pick it.

One gay viewer put things into perspective, tweeting: “Being gay and on Twitter means that you have zero idea if American democracy will survive but you do know that there was a very attractive guy with Clark Kent glasses at the latest January 6th hearing.”

Being gay and on Twitter means that you have zero idea if American democracy will survive but you do know that there was a very attractive guy with Clark Kent glasses at the latest January 6th hearing — Grant Ginder (@GrantGinder) July 22, 2022

Plenty of others didn’t see what all the fuss was about:

Forget Clark Kent, this lady had me going. She was judging them all. ? https://t.co/OSx6AOhHB1 — Lily J ??? ??????????? (@LiliJAzrael) July 22, 2022

Everyone’s talking about the Clark Kent guy from last night’s #January6thHearing but some of us who are of a certain age were thirsty for the Trudeau-ish gentleman behind Matthew Pottinger ? pic.twitter.com/zzN0r81QSe — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) July 22, 2022

THIS is the man y’all calling Clark Kent and going crazy over???? He is just a white man with an astigmatism!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Fqv3yx9aTp — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) July 22, 2022

Many viewers put on their sleuthing hats to try to figure out the man’s identity, or at least his party affiliation.

“The rumor is Clark Kent walked out with the blonde lady who was a witness. That means he’s probably a repub & now my heart is breaking. Why Clark why? You could have been so beautiful,” one person wrote.

Others agreed that it appeared he exited with Sarah Matthews, the former Trump administration deputy White House press secretary who quit on Jan. 6. She said she was “deeply disturbed” by what she witnessed that day.

“Jan. 6, 2021, was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history,” the self-described lifelong Republican told the committee.

Journalist Yashar Ali suggested he knows the man’s identity, but did not reveal it.

“The good looking man sitting behind Pottinger is not single. That’s all I will say and that’s all you need to know!” he tweeted.

The good looking man sitting behind Pottinger is not single. That’s all I will say and that’s all you need to know! — Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) July 22, 2022

TMZ says they’ve identified him as 23-year-old Alex Wollet, a med school student from Ohio who’s currently doing a fellowship at The National Institutes of Health.

Case closed?