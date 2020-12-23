Everyone’s laughing at Eric Trump for tweeting a meme that “proves” the election was rigged

Eric Trump outdid himself this week when he tweeted a meme that he claims offers picture proof the election was rigged against his father.

“Says it all,” Trump tweeted, along with pictures of Obama, Biden, and Trump at campaign events and a bunch of random numbers.

Says it all pic.twitter.com/ln9i7ZDIKM — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) December 20, 2020

Though Eric doesn’t cite any sources or explain what the numbers mean exactly, the meme seems to be implying that Obama won 873 counties with 69 million votes in 2008, Trump won 2,497 counties with 74 million votes in 2020, and Biden won 477 counties with 81 million votes in 2020.

In addition to making little to no logical sense, the meme’s math doesn’t add up between the number of counties Biden won and the number of votes he received. And on top of that, it completely ignores the fact that population sizes vary significantly between counties.

The population of Los Angeles County, for instance, is greater than the total population of 40 different states. (Biden won L.A. County by 71%.) Whereas many counties with lower populations, like Loving County, Texas, which boasts a population of 169, went for Trump.

Thankfully, people were quick to point out these glaring discrepancies to Eric in the comments…

This says… nothing. Except that the Trumps are delusional. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 20, 2020

Wow, Eric has finally cracked the case. 🤔 — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) December 20, 2020

You are right. This says it all. Fun fact: 81 million is more than 74 million. pic.twitter.com/klnCvg0JWa — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) December 21, 2020

You know, not all counties have the same population right? — Bobby Green (@boggybreen) December 20, 2020

Hey Eric, I’ll make this a little easier for you because it appears that ole math thing keeps tripping you up. pic.twitter.com/clZUdPP86f — Kris Johnson (@mrkrisjohnson) December 20, 2020

Counties are like penises… Not all are the same size and some are less potent than others. 😂😂😂 — Chris Shellhammer 👉🤛 (@chili227) December 22, 2020

Trump LOST ELECTROAL VOTE 306/232

POPULAR VOTE by 7 million

ALL courts cases in all states

2 SCOTUS CASES

IMPEACHED Escaped NY & Even Mar A Lago neighbours don’t want him Thats what say it all — Jamal Al-Shalabi (@JamalAlShalabi1) December 20, 2020

It’s almost like one guy understood that we were in a pandemic and didn’t want to infect people… and the other guy was a pathological narcissist — James (@jgmartn) December 20, 2020

Say it all…and more, whiny baby pic.twitter.com/yFUGDYLTqa — Jmc (@jmmcg1959) December 20, 2020

You are correct, so to really drive your point home let’s just find the least populated county and compare it to the greatest populated one. Great illustration there. — Landon Wood (@LandonWood16) December 22, 2020

Say hello to your new president, Gums. pic.twitter.com/YKAwiw12fF — Jaq the Muse (@streetnamemuse) December 20, 2020

Be best, Eric.

Related: Eric Trump is absolutely losing it on Twitter, urges people to call a fake number to report fraud