Everyone’s laughing at Lindsey Graham for saying he keeps an AR-15 in his closet to shoot gangs

Lindsey Graham went on Fox News yesterday to brag about how he owns an AR-15, the same style of weapon used in the Pulse Nightclub massacre, Sandy Hook and Parkland school killings, and countless other attacks on innocent civilians.

“I own an AR-15,” Graham told Chris Wallace during a discussion about last week’s shooting at a supermarket in Colorado.” If there’s a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can’t protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last one that the gang will come to because I can defend myself.”

Got that, folx? If there’s ever a natural disaster in South Carolina, don’t even think about going over to Lindsey’s house because he’ll shoot you dead with the AR-15 in his bedroom closet.

“I own an AR-15. If there’s a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can’t protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last one that the gang will come to, because I can defend myself.” — Lindsey Graham pic.twitter.com/PYTkLzvK1J — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 28, 2021

Remember, this is the same guy who “screamed” during the Capitol riots and accused a police officer of not doing “enough” to protect him while he was cowering in a safe room, according to Sen. Sherrod Brown.

The antigay senator went on to say that “you don’t have to have a AR-15, but if you have one lawfully, I think you should be allowed to keep it.” Then he blamed “mental health” for mass shootings.

Parkland shooting survivor and gun reform advocate Cameron Kasky went on MSNBC to put Graham on blast.

“The suggestion that a twerp like Lindsey Graham could be some sort of tough guy fending away apocalyptic invaders is just the narrative they sell,” Kasky said. “It’s what the gun lobby wants Republicans to say in order to sell more guns.”

Graham is also being dragged on Twitter for his comments. Here’s what people are saying…

A terrified Lindsey Graham running around with an AR-15 is a good reason to restrict gun sales. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 28, 2021

Lindsey Graham says he owns an AR-15 to protect himself from “gangs”…. What the fuck is he talking about?? 😂 — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) March 28, 2021

If Lindsey Graham ever encounters a gang he’s fucked whether he owns an AR-15 or not. — Kate 🤍 (@ImSpeaking13) March 28, 2021

Who else seriously doubts that Lindsey Graham has ever so much as laid his hands on an AR-15? — William Gibson (@GreatDismal) March 28, 2021

Lindsey Graham keeps an AR-15 in his tree just in case roaming gangs of snacky marauders try to eat his cookies. pic.twitter.com/mIiDLdtaxs — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) March 28, 2021

Lindsey Graham has an AR-15 because of gangs. You know, all those gangs in his neighborhood who are after him since he switched from Bloods to Crips🙄. — Amy Lynn ✡️🍭🌊 (@AmyAThatcher) March 28, 2021

Don’t worry, South Carolina, if a hurricane comes, Lindsey Graham will kill it to death with his AR-15. — drlearnalot, RL voodoo doll (@DrLearnALot) March 28, 2021

Lindsey Graham says he has an AR-15 because of gangs. I thought the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and 3%ers were on his side. — W. M. (@Minuteman04) March 28, 2021

I don’t believe for one second that Lindsey Graham could succesfully fire an AR-15, let alone hit his target. — Anne Sexton’s Uterus🏴‍☠️ (@MissesDread) March 28, 2021

What I see when I try to imagine Lindsey Graham holding his AR-15. pic.twitter.com/oNJt73t8RR — Slugbait (@Slug_B8) March 28, 2021

