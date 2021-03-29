gunman

Everyone’s laughing at Lindsey Graham for saying he keeps an AR-15 in his closet to shoot gangs

By

Lindsey Graham went on Fox News yesterday to brag about how he owns an AR-15, the same style of weapon used in the Pulse Nightclub massacre, Sandy Hook and Parkland school killings, and countless other attacks on innocent civilians.

“I own an AR-15,” Graham told Chris Wallace during a discussion about last week’s shooting at a supermarket in Colorado.” If there’s a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can’t protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last one that the gang will come to because I can defend myself.”

Got that, folx? If there’s ever a natural disaster in South Carolina, don’t even think about going over to Lindsey’s house because he’ll shoot you dead with the AR-15 in his bedroom closet.

Remember, this is the same guy who “screamed” during the Capitol riots and accused a police officer of not doing “enough” to protect him while he was cowering in a safe room, according to Sen. Sherrod Brown.

The antigay senator went on to say that “you don’t have to have a AR-15, but if you have one lawfully, I think you should be allowed to keep it.” Then he blamed “mental health” for mass shootings.

Parkland shooting survivor and gun reform advocate Cameron Kasky went on MSNBC to put Graham on blast.

“The suggestion that a twerp like Lindsey Graham could be some sort of tough guy fending away apocalyptic invaders is just the narrative they sell,” Kasky said. “It’s what the gun lobby wants Republicans to say in order to sell more guns.”

Graham is also being dragged on Twitter for his comments. Here’s what people are saying…

