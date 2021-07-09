Everyone’s laughing at Marsha Blackburn for her latest attack on Taylor Swift

Senator Marsha Blackburn is currently the #1 laughingstock on Twitter after she rehashed old beef with Taylor Swift while talking about the dangers of authoritarianism and how Marxists are going to make it so singers can no longer sing and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.

Just in case you need a recap, Swift, who is originally from Tennessee, famously spoke out against Blackburn when she was running for Senate in 2018.

“I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love,” the singer said in a statement. “I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me.”

She also talked about Blackburn in her 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

“She votes against fair pay for women. She votes against the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which is just basically protecting us from domestic abuse and stalking,” she said. “She thinks that if you’re a gay couple, of even if you look like a gay couple, you should be allowed to be kicked out of a restaurant. It’s really basic human rights.”

Both Swift’s remarks and the documentary were made in 2018 and 2019. The film was released in January 2020. Now, it’s July 2021 and Marsha Blackburn is still bitter about the whole thing.

The antigay Republican sat down with Breitbart (ugh) this week to talk about how Marxism is taking over America and how Taylor Swift will be the “first victim” of the new authoritarian government.

“You know, Taylor Swift came after me in my 2018 campaign, but Taylor Swift would be the first victim of that,” Blackburn said. “Because when you look at Marxist socialist societies, they do not allow women to dress or sing or be on stage or to entertain or the type of music that she would have. They don’t allow protection of private intellectual property.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn continues her running feud with Taylor Swift, warning her that if we have a “socialistic govt,” the state would have to “approve her music,” and won’t “allow women to dress, or sing, to be on stage, or entertain.” pic.twitter.com/HGXziiai8K — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 8, 2021

Just for the record, none of what Blackburn said there is actually true.

Now, here’s what folx on Twitter are saying about it…

Taylor Swift fighting Marsha Blackburn should be known as Swift vs Not So Swift. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) July 9, 2021

Can someone inform Marsha Blackburn that even communist China has singers. pic.twitter.com/PqnLa3LlXo — SAM6 (@travelong6) July 9, 2021

I along with most Americans would much prefer to have @taylorswift13 as a United States senator than @MarshaBlackburn What about you? — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) July 9, 2021

Marsha Blackburn discusses if we lived in a socialist government Taylor Swift wouldn’t be allowed to make music or perform. Me: where are you going with this??? pic.twitter.com/r5EuBVqK3B — teatime75 (@teatime75) July 9, 2021

I wish Dolly Parton represented Tennessee rather than Marsha Blackburn. — Abby (@kbhomesleak) July 8, 2021

Marsha Blackburn:

Socialism means artists can't express themselves! Eurovision: pic.twitter.com/lyUtS7doQM — fundamental flaw? (@funflaw) July 9, 2021

Imagine being a woman and voting against the Violence Against Women Act. Now, Imagine being a woman and voting against the Paycheck Fairness Act, literally saying "Women don't want equal pay to men." This is a day in the life of Marsha Blackburn, an embarrassment to women. — Kyla In The Burgh ???????? (@KylaInTheBurgh) July 9, 2021

Necessary to remind everyone that

Marsha Blackburn's father Hilman Wedgeworth was a "volunteer sheriff" in Mississippi during Jim Crow. pic.twitter.com/ZZX5f2rV6q — Ryan Santana (@ryan_san94) July 9, 2021

Marsha Blackburn's "feud" with Taylor Swift is one thing I never expected to care about. But it's the definitely the thing making me laugh the hardest tonight. — ????Carly D. Mayer???? (@CarlyDMayer) July 9, 2021

It really doesn’t get less self-aware than Conservative Christian Marsha Blackburn claiming that a "socialist government" would disapprove of risqué songs and clothing—because it’s Conservative Christians who are most likely to disapprove and try to ban such things in America. https://t.co/4pZsCehnec — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 9, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.